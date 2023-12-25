PHL imports 120,000 MT onions, garlic to fill local need–BPI data

THE Philippines has imported almost 120,000 metric tons (MT) of onions and garlic to augment its domestic supply to meet its domestic requirement for the spices, latest Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data showed.

Latest BPI data showed that as of December 7, the country has imported a combined volume of 119,427.999 MT of red and yellow onions, as well as garlic.

Of the total volume, 86,194.257 MT were garlic, while the remaining 33,233.742 MT were red and yellow onions, according to BPI data.

BPI data showed that the total garlic volume arrived in the country is only about half of the 168,869.5 MT of garlic it approved for importation since January. The BPI has issued 3,402 sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) for the importation of the said volume.

To date, about 2,177 SPSICs or nearly 64 percent of the total approved SPSICs have been used by private traders and importers to bring in garlic to the Philippines. This leaves some 1,225 SPSICs unused as of December 7.

Last year, the country’s garlic self-sufficiency ratio fell to a record low of 5.5 percent as total import volume rose to a record high of 102,060.4 MT, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Earlier this year, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Filipinos prefer to buy imported garlic since they are cheaper than the locally produced ones. The Philippines has relied on imports to meet its total garlic requirement as domestic output was insufficient in the past decades.

Latest DA price monitoring report showed that imported garlic sold in Metro Manila markets was priced between P120 and P200 per kilogram while locally-produced garlic is around P500 per kilogram.

Historical PSA data showed the Philippines recorded its lowest garlic output last year at 5,884.93 MT since 1990, when the state statistical agency collated production figures for the commodity.

Historical PSA data showed the earliest recorded year that the country imported garlic was in 1991, even before the Philippines acceded to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Since 1996, when the country became part of the multilateral trading system and liberalized much of its local agricultural industries, the Philippines has been importing garlic consistently.

Onions

Latest BPI data showed the bulk of the total onions that entered the country as of December 7, or about 22,322.753 MT, were yellow onions while the remaining 10,910.989 MT were red onions.

The BPI issued 654 SPSICs for imported yellow onions this year with a total approved volume of 31,032.655 MT. The BPI did not issue SPSICs for yellow onion imports from February to April due to the harvest season.

BPI data indicated that almost 72 percent of the import volume applied by private traders and importers have arrived in the country as of December 7.

Meanwhile, BPI data showed that it issued a total of 485 SPSICs for the importation of 24,093.5 MT of red onions. The BPI did not issue SPSICs from February to July and in October. BPI data also showed that only 45.29 percent of the total approved red onion import volume entered the country to date.

The Philippines suffered an onion “crisis” late last year until early this year. The state limited the entry of imported stocks as it prioritized domestic producers. As with garlic, the country has imported onions in recent years to satisfy its total domestic requirement for the commodity.

The DA earlier projected that the country will suffer a three-day onion shortage at the end of the year as total supply of 285,781 MT falls short of meeting the 288,018 MT total estimated demand. The country’s estimated onion supply deficit is at 2,237 MT.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





