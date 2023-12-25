Peza targets ₱202 billion-₱250 billion worth of investments in 2024

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said it wants to achieve P202 billion to as much as P250 billion worth of investments in 2024. It described this goal as the level of investment approvals posted by the agency during the leadership of a former Peza chief who served four administrations, which was deemed as the agency’s “peak years” in terms of investment approvals.

“We’re looking at P202 billion in investments by 2024 and this early I would say it’s still conservative,” Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said at the yearend report briefing of the investment promotion agency held in Pasay City on Friday.

The Peza chief noted, however, that the agency wants to achieve a high-end target of over P250 billion worth of investment approvals because he said this “will bring us back to the peak levels of Peza during the time of Atty. Lilia B. de Lima when we were hitting P250-P300 billion.”

De Lima’s tenure spanned from 1995 during the presidency of Fidel V. Ramos to 2016, as she was “subsequently” reappointed by Presidents Joseph Ejercity Estrada, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, and Benigno S. Aquino III.

“Because even Secretary Go pointed out that it would appear that we’re on a decline, but we’re out here to prove that we can regain that status,” Panga noted.

In 2023, Panga said the Peza Board approved P175.71 billion worth of investments, up 24.88 percent from the P140.70 billion recorded in 2022.

These investments are equivalent to 233 projects.

Panga stressed that this could result in $4 billion worth of exports and could generate 40,527 jobs.

Of the 233 approved projects, Peza noted that 116 are on exports; 42 are on IT; 18 on logistics; 6 on domestic market; 30 are ecozone facilities; 2 are ecozone utilities and 19 on ecozone development.

Among the approved projects, the five top big-ticket investments are Raedang International Builders and Developer Corp. in North Cebu Economic Zone with P27.178-billion project cost; Green Energy with Torrefaction Technology Inc. in Gensan Economic Zone with P19.701-billion project cost; Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata Inc. with P12.423-billion project cost; Dyson Electronics PTE. LTD.-Philippine Branch with P12.306 billion and TI (Philippines) Inc. with P11.740 billion project cost.

From 1995 to 2022, Peza said the top ecozone locator investments originated from Japan, accounting for 27.34 percent; Philippines, 23.19 percent; United States, 14.82 percent; Netherlands, 11.68 percent; United Kingdom, 6.84 percent; Singapore,4.09 percent; and Korea, 3.3 percent.

In terms of sectors, Electronics/semiconductors accounted for 34.38 percent share of the ecozone investments; IT services, 12.45 percent; metals/fabricated metal products, 8.66 percent; Tourism, 7.09 percent; Transport, 5.54 percent; Electrical machinery and apparatus,5.08 percent; Medical, precision and optical instruments, 2.09 percent; among others, during the said period.