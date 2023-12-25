Petron to end year with ₱12 billion income

THE country’s lone oil refiner may end the year with P12 billion in net income, double from last year’s P6.7 billion, Petron Corp. President Ramon S. Ang said.

“Last 2022, we were hit by the sudden fall in world oil prices; this 2023, it was more stable. For 2024, it could be like that again,” Ang said when asked for the growth drivers of this year’s income.

From January to September this year, Petron reported a net income of P9.5 billion, 16-percent higher than last year’s P8.2 billion. With a projected full-year net income of P12 billion, Petron is likely to report about P3 billion for the fourth quarter.

Petron ended 2022 with a consolidated net income of P6. 7 billion, 9-percent better than the P6 billion it recorded in 2021.

To date, Petron’s service stations reached nearly 2,100. It has been adding around 250 new stations yearly. Ang said putting up more stations ensures that the firm’s products and services “would be accessed by more customers.”

“We are seeing consistent growth in all areas of our business. Our wide reach, superior product quality, and reliable service have allowed us to sustain our good performance throughout the year, and maintain or even strengthen our market share in high-demand sectors,” Ang had said.

Petron is the largest oil company in the Philippines and the only one with a refinery. Also a leading player in Malaysia, Petron has a combined refining capacity of 268,000 barrels-per-day and produces a full range of world-class fuels and petrochemicals. It operates about 40 terminals in the region and has around 2,700 service stations where it retails world-class gasoline and diesel.

Latest figure from the Department of Energy showed that Petron continued to dominate the domestic market as well as in the LPG sector from January to June this year. An independent survey by international brand research firm Standard Insights further affirmed Petron’s market leadership with Petron besting other oil and gas players across all indicators.

Petron is set to build and operate its own coco-methyl ester (CME) plant, another landmark development that will allow the company to produce its own CME. The CME plant will eliminate dependence on third-party suppliers and provide higher margins for diesel.

This is aligned with Petron’s long-term vision to increase its resilience and further cut down its environmental impact. The company similarly followed through with its retail expansion program and logistics master plan in anticipation of future demand.