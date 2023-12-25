‘No order yet to study economic Charter change’

REMOVING economic restrictions in the Constitution could allow the country to take advantage of economic opportunities in the next few years, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Baliasacan said, however, that the Neda has not yet received any instruction to study the conduct of an economic Cha-cha.

Balisacan said the Neda still needs to see the proposals from the House of Representatives before he can determine the impact of an economic Cha-cha.

“Clearly, the second you remove all these restrictions, particularly constitutional restrictions, it’s good for the economy because we knew all along these restrictions have prevented us from moving as fast as we want to,” Balisacan said.

The Neda Secretary said the government was able to remedy these restrictions through recent amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA) as well as the liberalization of the Negative Foreign Investment List (NFIL).

The PSA allowed foreign investments in sectors previously deemed public services such as telecommunications; distribution and transmission of electricity; petroleum and petroleum products pipeline transmission systems; and seaports, among others.

The recent amendments in the NFIL liberalized the practice of professions such as teaching. Balisacan lamented that the Philippines was late in this regard since the liberalization came after many top universities put up campuses in Asia.

“Just for education, we missed so many opportunities when major universities around the world were setting up shop, schools in Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand. It should have been us,” Balisacan said.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he is more interested in reviewing existing business-related laws rather than amending the 1987 Constitution to make the country more “investment friendly.”

He made the remark when asked if he supports the push of the House of Representatives to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Rather than the Constitution, he said, it is the laws, which are derived from it, which cause “opportunity cost” for investors, making the country non-viable for them.

This was after House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced that they will push for the constitutional amendments next year. The lawmaker said he wants to “lift the restrictive” economic provisions of the Constitution.