NFW distributes Christmas goodies to troops in WPS

NAVAL Forces West (NFW) has facilitated the distribution of Christmas goodies and other essential supplies to the troops and communities located in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement Friday, NFW said these items were distributed to military personnel stationed in the Kalayaan Island Group and community in Pagasa Island.

“This special initiative, led by the naval ships BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15), marked a crucial moment in the rotation and reprovisioning (RORE) operations, complemented by maritime patrol and sovereignty patrol activities in the WPS from December 11 to 18, 2023,” it added.

The RORE operation, combined with the vigilance of the maritime patrol and sovereignty patrol, ensured the seamless execution of the mission, highlighting the strategic coordination within the naval forces, NFW said.

“This integrated approach underscores the commitment of the NFW to maintain a strong and secure presence in the WPS. Moreover, this mission reflects the multifaceted efforts of the NFW to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of our military personnel in the WPS,” NFW said.

It added that this endeavor was made possible through the collaborative efforts of various Filipino organizations, partner stakeholders and generous well-wishers who rallied together to support the troops and the community in WPS during this holiday season.

“ATIN ITO Coalition, The National Youth Movement for the WPS, Rise Against Hunger, Las Piñas Horton Eagles Club, and financial institutions based here in Palawan like PAFCPIC, ACDI, AMSWLAI, and PNSLAI are just a few of the many benevolent organizations that played role in making this initiative a reality. Their commitment to giving back to the troops and community has touched lives of countless individuals, embodying the true essence of the season. The ATIN ITO Coalition, initiated in October, elevated their dedication by embarking on their inaugural journey to the WPS. This demonstration underscores their steadfast endorsement of the nation’s legitimate territorial claim in the region,” it noted.