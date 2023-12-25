Meralco eyes securing supply for Summer 2024

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) wants to secure at least 650 megawatts (MW) of power supply intended for the summer months of 2024.

The utility firm had already informed the Department of Energy (DOE) about its planned 400MW Interim Power Supply Agreement (IPSA) and 250MW peaking supply requirement.

“That’s the reason why we have filed already the TOR [terms of reference] for the IPSA and that of the 250MW peaking which are meant to address what we see is the potential shortage in supply during summer,” said Meralco First Vice President and Regulatory Management Head Atty. Ronald Valles when asked for preparations being undertaken by the utility firm.

The TOR needs to be approved by the DOE before Meralco can proceed with the conduct of the competitive selection process (CSP) for its power supply requirements.

The target CSP for the 400MW IPSA is close to end-January 2024. “We’re targeting COD [commercial operation date] by February 26. So for us to be able to meet that target, we’re targeting a bid submission date in the last week of January. These are not yet definite because we’re waiting for the DOE approval on TOR. And we’re hoping that the DOE will approve as soon possible so we can make the target definite,” added Valles.

The 250MW PSA , meanwhile, is meant to cover Meralco’s February to July supply months this year.

At the moment, a CSP for the 1,200MW baseload power is ongoing. Ideally, the PSA that will be signed for the ongoing competitive auction should partly cover the requirements for the summer months. Valles said the bid submission deadline is on January 23, 2024.

Those that already signified interest to join the CSP are First Natgas Power Corp. of the Lopez Group and San Miguel Corp.-led Limay Power Inc. and South Premiere Power Corp.

Under the approved TOR for the 1,200MW CSP, “power suppliers with natural-gas fired power plants are highly encouraged to participate in the bidding”.

Meralco is hoping that all three CSPs, and some more that are planned for next year, will proceed smoothly. The PSAs resulting from the CSPs would have to be approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

“Then we will have to source from WESM (Wholesale Electricity Spot Market),” Valles said when asked where Meralco will source its requirements for summer months should there be delays in the approval process or if the ERC will not grant the impending PSA applications.

“Well, we don’t know want to speculate but the prices of WESM will be, at the point in time, a bit higher. But it’s the law, we will comply with the process.

Valles reiterated that the CSP is a very transparent process, and the resulting PSAs from this bidding will still be subject to the review and approval of the ERC.