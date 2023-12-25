Lacson: Nonveto of ₱450-billion unprogrammed fund hike in 2024 budget sets bad precedent’

SEN. Panfilo Lacson said Friday the non-veto of a controversial P450 billion item tucked in additional “Unprogrammed Appropriations” in the 2024 budget could set a “bad precedent,” as he aired concerns over its impact on efforts to keep the budget process transparent and accountable.

Lacson said Congress could in the future add even P1 trillion or more to such fund category, diluting the transparency mechanisms in the use of state funds.

Lacson used to head the Senate’s Accounts Committee and was known as a foremost advocate of budget transparency.

“If not clarified by the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Art VI, Sec 25 of the 1987 Constitution, what can prevent Congress from adding P1 trillion or even more in the next succeeding budget deliberations, so we borrow more to fund the excess in the Unprogrammed Fund under the NEP?” Lacson asked in a statement shared with Senate reporters.

“Needless to say, this is a very bad precedent, especially so that Congress has developed the new penchant for realigning the budget to and from the Unprogrammed Appropriations,” he added.

To illustrate the point, Lacson added: “Under the 2022 GAA, Congress managed to realign to the Unprogrammed Appropriations under the Special Purpose Fund the amount of P100 billion; while under the 2023 GAA, they realigned a total of P219 billion to the Unprogrammed Appropriations.

“Under the same scheme of realignments,” Lacson recalled that “mostly done in the bicameral conference committee level, they also realigned hundreds of billions of pesos from the Unprogrammed Appropriations to the regular budget to fund their so-called “pet projects.”

Earlier, Senate leaders expressed confidence that President Marcos Jr will not veto the P450-billion additional unprogrammed funds that Minority Leader Koko Pimentel had called illegal, as it was inserted after the bicameral conference committee.

Finance committee chairman Juan Edgardo Angara, however, defended the legality of the additional P450-billiion; and in this, he found unsolicited support from another legal eagle, former Senate President Franklin M. Drilon. Butch Fernandez