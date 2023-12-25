Getting ready to beautify the country

IT has been quite a year for Filipino beauty and, without a doubt, GRWM Cosmetics is one of those leading the pack when it comes to public recognition and acceptance.

I talked to Mae Layug, CEO and president of GRWM Cosmetics, at the opening of the brand’s first physical outlet in Metro Manila at LOOK in SM Mall of Asia and she said she was happy that “goal-getters” can now try the products in person. Aside from LOOK, GRWM Cosmetics is now at SM Makati.

In 2019, Layug was in Myeongdong and she entered Olive Young, Korea’s version of Sephora. As a beauty content creator on YouTube, Layug was in awe of everything she saw in Olive Young.

“I thought of what’s next for me and logically, GRWM Cosmetics became an extension of my passion. We were already processing the papers for the brand’s permits and trademarks in 2019,” Layug narrated.

Then the pandemic happened. But that didn’t stop Layug from pursuing her passion. The research and development for GRWM Cosmetics slowed down but it continued.

Aside from her own ideas, Layug also listens to the brand’s customers, her friends, and makeup artists on inputs for the products.

The bestsellers are the Milk Tints (the top-selling shade is Pablo’s Latte) but the newly-released Brow Lift is giving it some competition. The On The Glow Skin Booster is what Layug calls “the silent bestseller.”

For 2024, GRWM fans can expect more options and diversity. “We are expanding our corporate social responsibility. We have a new product coming out soon specifically for that,” said Layug.

GRWM Cosmetics recently introduced the “Beauty is Personal” Collection, which includes a brow pen, an expansion of its Radiance Tint, and a blush palette.

The Brow Pen Pro, a fine-tip eyebrow pen offers precision and definition with its micro-brush tip and long-wearing formula. Brow Pen Pro has a water- and budge-resistant formula that guarantees your brows will stay on. It is available in four shades: Peanut (medium brown with neutral undertone), Taupe (grayish-brown with cool undertone), Coffee (dark brown with neutral undertone), and Ash (deep gray with cool undertone). It is available for P349.

The expansion of the Radiance Tint line features skintone shades, including Butter (light medium warm olive), Beige (medium with warm neutral undertone), and Golden Sand (medium warm olive). Another pair of new corrector shades—Pink (light pink) and Lavender (light purple)—is for specific color correction needs. Additionally, the collection offers new shifter shades, Blue (rich cool tone blue) and Yellow (rich golden yellow), to match skin tones and achieve skin-like bases. It is available for P399.

The Quad Goals Ultimate Palette: Blush features a selection of blush shades catering to different skin tones and undertones. The Baked Blush range includes shades such as Luna (light peach with warm undertone), Sola (medium dusty rose with neutral undertone) and Hera (deep dusty rose with cool undertone), giving a natural flush to the cheeks. For those who want a touch of shimmer, the Baked Blush with Shimmer collection offers shades like Mars (deep copper rose with neutral undertone), Venus (medium coral pink with warm undertone), Saturn (medium rosy bronze with warm undertone) and Mykonos (medium rose with neutral undertone). These blushes are priced at P299 per pan.

Meanwhile, the Pressed Blush is a transformative product that can be used in different ways. First, it can be an under-eye brightener because it sets and can be applied alongside a color corrector. Second, when used as a blush-setter, you can set your favorite Milk Tint with it to create the seamless look of flushed cheeks. As a blush base, it amplifies the pigment when applied over another powder blush. The Pressed Blush comes in shades including Kumi (light bright peach with warm undertone), Shiloh (light peachy pink with warm undertone), Quincy (light nude peach with warm undertone), Rohan (light nude pink with neutral undertone) and Emmarie (deep rosewood with neutral undertone). These are priced at P299 per pan.

Image credits: GRWM Cosmetics





