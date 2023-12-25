Exporters group says electronics sector key to 5%-6% PHL export growth in 2024

THE country’s exports could grow 5 to 6 percent in 2024, with the electronics sector as the growth driver, according to an official of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport).

A statement issued by the umbrella organization of Philippine exporters on Friday said Philexport Chairman George T. Barcelon is hopeful that 2024 will be better compared to 2023 as the inflation issue “has been mitigated and fuel and commodity prices have gone down.”

“We are talking to some of the exporters, they are hopeful. Probably, if we can get a midpoint of 5 to 6 percent increase, I think it would be good. One of the key exports, in electronics, they [industry players] are expanding…. We may not immediately feel it, but they are expanding,” Barcelon said.

Barcelon, who’s also the outgoing president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said, “I think the electronics sector is the one that will push up the numbers.”

“The US economy, if you noticed, is bouncing back especially in the electronic sectors because AI [artificial intelligence] is now popular and these are all really electronics, so it is being hyped and the stock market seems to reflect it. So definitely, the exports of which, what I hear from this sector is that they are filling up their capacity.”

This, he said, even as the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries of the Philippines Inc. (Seipi) revised its projection from flat to a decline of around 9 to 10 percent in exports for 2023, compared to the industry’s $49-billion export sales in 2022.

The Seipi head noted that the board decided to lower the industry’s growth projection for this year on the back of inventory correction issues and global headwinds.

But aside from electronics, Barcelon said some export sectors have been “doing well,” including furniture.

“The garments were not really a major player but we do have our market in Europe because we have the GSP [Generalized Scheme of Preferences] Plus. So with GSP Plus, there are about 6,000 items that give the Philippines an advantage without tax. This has been highly used by our exporters so those factors can really boost up the export,” he said.

Barcelon sees a rise in the country’s exports next year after total value exports declined by 7.8 percent in January to October 2023, compared to the same period last year amid the global economic slowdown.

By commodity group, electronic products accounted for 56.9 percent of the country’s total exports in October 2023, data at the Philippine Statistics Authority show.

Image credits: Tang90246 | Dreamstime.com





