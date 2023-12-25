DA tags 12 more provinces avian influenza-free this year

THE Philippines declared 12 provinces free from avian influenza (AI) this year, bringing to 14 the total number of areas that have recovered from the transboundary animal disease.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently declared the provinces of Isabela and Maguindanao as free from AI, becoming the two latest areas in the country to regain their freedom status from bird flu.

Isabela and Maguindanao are the 11th and 12th provinces declared AI-free by the DA this year.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Circulars (MC) 55 and 56 that formally declared Isabela and Maguinao free from AI, respectively.

In both MCs, Laurel explained that in both provinces more than 90 days have elapsed since the end of the cleaning and disinfection operations in those two places, and recent surveillance activities have yielded negative AI test results.

The first AI outbreaks in Isabela were recorded in November last year while cases in Maguindanao were detected in May 2022, according to the DA.

Isabela and Maguindanao join the growing list of provinces that have regained freedom status from AI. The DA started declaring AI-free provinces last year, with Camarines Sur and Davao Del Sur being the first two.

Latest Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) data as of December 15 showed the remaining ongoing bird flu cases in the country are down to two barangays in two provinces.

These cases are located in the City of Balanga in Bataan and in Concepcion in Tarlac, both of which affect duck farms. Each municipality has only one affected farmer.

Furthermore, BAI data showed the number of remaining cumulative municipalities that have reported AI cases nationwide has already reached 95.

However, 66 of these do not have reported cases for more than 90 days already. BAI data showed that only one municipality or city has no reported case for 61 to 90 days; and another municipality or city has no reported case for 31 to 60 days.

BAI data also showed that at least 25 cities and municipalities have already recovered from bird flu.

The BusinessMirror broke the story last year that the country lost its bird-flu free status after the government reported its first confirmed outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) Type A subtype H5N1 that killed over 42,000 quails and ducks in four Central Luzon farms. Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas