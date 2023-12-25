Creation of OSAPIEA will speedup development plan’s pace–Neda chief

MALACAÑANG’S decision to create the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) could improve the country’s chances of attaining the Philippine Development Plan (PDP).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said this is possible if OSAPIEA Frederick Go could make the government move more “efficiently and effectively” especially when it comes to the needs of investors.

Balisacan said he does not consider himself “demoted” with Go’s appointment and reiterated that his position as Neda Secretary is “not an exercise of power” and that Secretaries only serve at the pleasure of the President.

“I don’t see my job as an exercise of power. What I wanted to do is to get things done. If this whole arrangement will make us deliver what’s expected of us, then that’s good,” Balisacan told reporters.

“But of course, we’ll have to [figure out] the work program, what are the expectations, what are the arrangements all in the interest of making this better, make it more efficient,” he added.

Balisacan also said he does not believe that the creation of the OSAPIEA will create another layer in the bureaucracy. He said he still believes in the President’s wisdom in deciding to create the office.

He said as government, there is a tendency for agencies to operate in boxes and it can sometimes be a challenge for an oversight agency like Neda to collect data from these boxes.

The Neda Secretary said what should be emphasized is the need to work together, approach investment issues from a whole of government approach. A businessman like Go can identify and address gaps.

“I guess the intent there is that there are many issues in the private sector, whether our own private sector or foreign, it’s always said that it’s so hard to set up a business in the country, there are so many regulations, there are many inconsistencies in regulatory policies,’” Balisacan said, partly in Filipino.

Balisacan said the Economic Development Group (EDG) has yet to meet. However, he said the meeting could occur in January 2024.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created a new office to serve as the government “troubleshooter” for its investment and economic priorities and initiatives.

In his three-page Executive Order (EO) No. 49, the chief executive created the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) under the Office of the President (OP).

Among its main functions is to coordinate with the EDG in identifying problems in the implementation of priority economic initiatives of the Marcos administration.

It will also provide relevant and strategic advice on economic concerns to the President, ensure the timely execution of priority economic initiatives of the government as well as the realization of investment pledges.