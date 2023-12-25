Christmas comes early to cacao land

WHEN cacao growers from a remote northern farm in Davao City broke through a phalanx of 222 entries from across the globe to barge into the esteemed group of the world’s top 50 cacao producers, not only did it bring pride to the Philippines, but it also sent electric jolts of inspiration and fortitude to small farm-growers, empowering them to stand tall.

The inclusion of Saloy Organic Farmers Association (SOFA) in the top 50 best cacao producers in the world was actually its second break on the world stage, having also entered the list last year.

Its journey will continue though towards February 8 next year, when the award-giving organization Cacao of Excellence proceeds to selecting the Gold, Silver and Bronze awardees, during the Amsterdam Cocoa Week and as part of the Chocoa Trade Show, Chocolate Makers’ Forum, Conference and Chocolate Festival.

The final awarding day of the Cacao of Excellence Awards will also be the event to unite the world’s best cacao producers, with bean-to-bar chocolate makers and industry leaders.

Triumph of small farmers

SALOY’S triumph also mirrors the unique unity displayed by the stakeholders, from the other individual farmers and other small cacao producers’ associations to processors and marketing groups to buyers and government agencies like the Department of Agriculture.

SALOY Organic Farmers Association (Sofa)

Celso C. Vergara, an information officer at the Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Information System (DA Rafis), said the award demonstrated the inclusivity of the recognition “because it’s everyone’s labor and work at the cacao industry in Davao City and the Davao Region.”

For example, he said, the Puentespina family’s Malagos Garden worked tirelessly with other stakeholders to uplift the Saloy cacao cooperative into a world-class operation, being a practitioner of Good Agricultural Practices. The Malagos Garden itself has been an international awardee on several occasions in European awards.

Saloy’s award likewise shows that small growership and farmholding should not hinder the quest for international recognition, partnerships, and even securing top awards if necessary.

The regional DA office extended an invitation early this year to all cacao growers to participate in the awards, with Saloy among the prospects due to its adherence to Good Agricultural Practices. Vergara added that other associations and cooperatives could have been worthy competitors as well.

For the last five months, the DA collaborated with stakeholders and the Saloy cooperative to ensure their successful entry into the finals. Throughout the process, from filing the application to processing requirements, all stakeholders supported the Saloy farmers in their quest for global recognition.

Cacao industry

The Davao Region continues to be the primary cacao producer in the country, contributing approximately 85 percent to the total national production.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded a Philippines total production of 9,341 metric tons of cacao beans in 2020, with 7,258 MT of it coming from the Davao region alone. A non-Mindanao region, Central Luzon, was second at 338 MT, and Zamboanga Peninsula retrieved Mindanao’s production dominance with cacao bean production of 329 MT.

The DA Davao Region recorded a steady increase in hectarage planted to cacao, turning in five-fold expansion in more than one decade. From 4,958 hectares in 2010, cacao farms now have an aggregate total of 19,980 hectares.

Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur and Davao City were dominating the race for expansion of total area planted to cacao, with Davao del Sur claiming the lead in the years 2010 to 2013 (at 1,355 hectares by 2013), dethroned by Davao City in the years 2014-2017 (at 3,765 hectares by 2017) and then Davao del Norte in the years 2018-2020 (at 5,999 hectares by 2020).

Davao del Sur reclaimed its lead in 2021 and 2022, with 6,004 hectares.

Production tried to keep pace, though, but by as much as only threefold. In 2010, total regional production yielded 3,506.33 metric tons and with multiple fold expansion of land, production was hiked to 8,031 MT by 2022.

Aging trees, aging farmers

Aging trees may have contributed largely to the mediocre increase in yield through the years.

Ludy May Malto, the DA-Davao Region’s alternate cacao focal person, said many farms in the region are aging, and while some of open spaces were planted with the procured seedlings during the expansion spree, “these were three years ago yet, and majority of the farms have trees that are more than 20 years.”

She said the region last bought cacao seedlings during the years 2016 to 2019 and these were distributed to cacao farmers while expansion was still going on.

“Right now, we are concentrating on production,” she added, “and rehabilitating the senile trees to increase further the current yield.”

The Department of Agriculture has supplied essential tools like pruning shears and pruning saws, as well as fertilizers, addressing the financial burden on farmers who often struggle to afford these necessities, particularly fertilizers, which have seen increased costs following the Ukraine-Russia conflict affecting gas and oil-based products.

“Since we are not an oil-producing country, fertilizers have to be imported and at a steeper price than before the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” Vergara said.

“We have to provide them the assistance to encourage them to restore the productive strength of the old trees.” Malto added.

Mixed cropping or crop diversification is also offered to farmers to derive income from other crops other than or while waiting for cacao yield. In this instance, cacao is suggested to be mixed with coconut.

“They are willing to help themselves in rehabilitating the old trees,” Malto said.

But another drawback lies with the farmers, too. “Many of them are also aging, and the problem is that their children are not keen on carrying on the farming tradition and farm ways of life of their parents.”

“Many go to the cities to find work or continue their education in courses unrelated to farming and agriculture,” she said.

The DA has been trying to help by putting up scholarships in agriculture courses.

The cacao industry is displaying signs of growth and optimism for the future, expanding to various regions. Despite being modest in scale, many provinces are motivated to revitalize their previously neglected but mature cacao trees.

In the near future, the Philippines aims to gradually address the significant supply shortage in the global cocoa and chocolate market, she said.

