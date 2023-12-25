CA junks damage suit filed by Sobrepeña vs BI officials who offloaded him in 2013

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed the ruling issued by a Pasig City court which junked the civil damages suit filed by businessman Robert Sobrepeña against several Bureau of Immigration (BI) officials who were responsible for offloading him from his flight to San Francisco , California in 2013.

In an 11-page decision penned by Associate Justice Apolinario Bruselas Jr., the CA’s Fourth Division did not give credence to Sobrepeña’s claim that the trial court erred when it dismissed his complaint for violation of Article 32 of the New Civil Code.

Sobrepeña insisted that defendant-appellees — then BI airport operations division chief Benito Se Jr., supervisor Luzviminda Boto and immigration officer Johnel Badua, — directly obstructed and violated his right to be free from arbitrary detention and liberty of abode which, consequently, impaired his right to travel.

The appellant stressed that the incident had negative effects on his family because it was reported all over the news.

He added that people started to become wary when dealing with him and some business negotiations were cancelled.

He claimed actual damages for the airline ticket and his transportation expenses; moral damages for mental anguish, besmirched reputation, and impairment of his rights and the humiliation he suffered; exemplary damages by way of correction for the public good and to prevent the defendant-appellants from committing similar acts; and attorney’s fees and cost of suit.

Sobrepeña also filed criminal and administrative cases against Bato and Badua, but they were acquitted in the former while the latter was dismissed.

The case stemmed from from a May 11, 2013 incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, when Sobrepeña was barred from leaving the country because of his then-pending malversation cases filed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), in connection with a dispute over Camp John Hay.

The CA explained that while Article 32 is aimed to provide sanctions against violations of rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, “the provision is not meant to make actionable as torts all violations of rights and liberties.”

It added that only those rights specifically enumerated in the provisions are covered.

Consequently, the CA stressed that Sobrepeña’s suit should be anchored on two rights raised in the complaint and covered by Article 32, that is, the freedom from arbitrary or illegal detention and the liberty of abode.

It noted that Article 32 does not expressly include the right to travel as among those actionable by the court.

“Of course, the right to travel may be violated when one is arbitrarily detained or when one is prevented from changing his abode. But such violation is not actionable on its own , but only in connection with violation of those rights particularly enumerated in Article 32,” the CA explained.

“It is evident that Sobrepeña’s action cannot prosper under Article 32 ( 10 ). The personal freedoms protected by that provision refer to right to transfer from one place to another and to choose one’s residence,” the CA noted.

Likewise, it held that contrary to Sobrepeña’s claim, there was no detention to speak of within the scope of Article 32.

It pointed out that the businessman failed to allege and prove that he was detained by the respondent BI officials.

“It must be emphasized that the defendants-appellees did not place Sobrepeña under their custody. Sobrepeña was free to leave the airport premises, as he in fact did. He was merely prevented from boarding the airplane and leaving the Philippines ,” the CA said.

“Such restraint alone did not constitute detention underArticle 32 ( 4 ). Had the legislature intended Article 32 ( 4 ) to cover restraints against liberty, not just detention. It could have expressly stated so,” it added.