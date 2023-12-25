Business priorities as we move into 2024

THERE is no question that being a CEO is a tough job and is getting tougher all the time. Here are some priorities that executives should follow as we move into 2024:

Making generative AI work for you

It’s probably no surprise that generative AI—which has taken the world by storm since the launch of ChatGPT—is front of mind. Over the past year, there’s been a ton of hype around innovations in the space—from a host of new chatbots to image generators. Next year though, enterprises will have to focus on how to best use it, how to scale that up and what it’ll mean for their industry.

Being a “digital leader” not a “digital laggard”

Figuring out how to actually leverage tech innovation, whether that’s AI or a new software platform, is a longstanding issue. A key element to success: leadership commitment to the time and money it takes to make the digital transformation work.

Spending money to go green

Simply put, our planet is getting hotter. Companies stand to benefit from becoming more sustainable. What needs to happen is the creation of thousands of new green-technology businesses. We see this development already happening now; plenty companies are focusing on “green” investments.

Valuing your middle managers

The mantra among some major corporations this year: there are too many “managers managing managers,” as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg put it. However, middle managers aren’t just there to bloat the company’s ranks, companies can actually benefit from seeing them as key players and mediators, at the center of the action. Additionally, Gen Z is introducing a few new trends to the workplace:

More flexibility. Gen Z is pushing for more work-life balance, including the ability to shift around the 9-to-5 schedule, picking up the workload at night or over the weekend.

Increased purpose. Gen Z is trying to find a job that gives them a deep sense of purpose—not just a livelihood. Bonus points if it’s a job that also helps people.

Planning for unpredictable geopolitics

No company exists in a silo from the outside world, but it’s hard to prepare for major global happenings. One suggestion: companies should map out three types of possible issues and how to react. One is “black swans,” unpredictable events likely to have a high impact like wars in the Ukraine or Israel/Gaza, or shipping attacks in the Red Sea. The second: “gray rhinos,” events that are probable and have a high impact (like the risk of escalating regional conflict). The third: “silver linings,” or openings companies can use to leverage a competitive advantage.

Accepting macroeconomic uncertainty

“Nearly four years after Covid-19 rewrote history, some CEOs are still waiting for macroeconomic certainty. That’s unlikely to happen. Lean into the uncertainty, like investing near the bottom of cycles, as well as making sure to plan for different scenarios.

In conclusion: My advocacy background is built on the premise that all businesses in the Philippines will do well if a level playing field is created. A level playing field provides ‘Juan de la Cruz’ with quality products and services at competitive prices!

Four areas need to be addressed to create the level playing field:

1. Clean business (ethical business practices)

2. Fair competition (anti-trust)

3. Equal taxation (remove unfair taxation to attract more investments)

4. Equal opportunity for all investors (remove economic provisions that limit foreign investors).

Last message for 2024: See the big picture before anyone else does!

I am looking forward to your reactions; email me at hjschumacher59@gmail.com