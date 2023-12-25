Beauty and excellence

THE wonderful world of Philippine pageantry had an early, pretty little Christmas.

Over the past 50 years, our flag-bearers to global beauty competitions have won countless titles for our country. Though we have stumbled of late in the international arena, there’s no denying that the Philippines is still a pageant powerhouse. Thus, the First Philippine Pageantry Excellence Awards 2024 was conceived.

“It is to recognize all our past and present crowned queens and kings, as well as anyone who has excelled in pageantry. The aim is to honor the remarkable achievements of Filipino beauty titleholders who have brought immense pride and glory to our nation. With a strong focus on charity and community involvement, the event promises to be a celebration of beauty and benevolence,” explained its founder, public relations maven Richard Hiñola.

The ceremony was held on December 2 at the Teatrino Greenhills, San Juan City. The awardees were led by Miss World 1973 First Princess Evangeline Pascual, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, Mister Gay World 2019 John Jeffrey Carlos, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Among the myriad awardees were Andrew Badiola (Pageant Fashion Designer—Barong de Calado), Arlene Cris Damot (Mrs. Universe 2023 2nd Runner-Up), Braeline Jade Jimenez (Miss Pre-Teen Tourism World 2023 Grand Winner), Daisy Reyes-Tobias (Binibining Pilipinas World 1996), Gianna Margarita Llanes (Miss Philippines Water 2020), Janelle Tee (Miss Philippines Earth 2019), Jenette Fernando (Binibining Pilipinas Tourism 1993);

Maxine Misa (Model Mom Universe 2023-2024), Patricia Fernandez (Binibining Pilipinas International 2008), Patricia Javier (Noble Queen of the Universe 2019), RJ de Vera (Misters Filipinas Man Hot Star International 2023), Robert Douglas Walcher IV (Mister Teen International 2023), Sheralene Shirata (Noble Queen Earth 2022), Kirk Bondad (Mr. World Philippines 2021), and Maria Charo Calalo (Mrs. Universe Philippines 2019-2020 / National Director Mrs. Universe Philippines).

“The Philippine Pageantry Awards’ mission is to celebrate the exceptional talents and impact of our beauty titleholders. Through this affair, the organizers aim to inspire future generations of contestants and promote the values of beauty that transcend the surface,” added Hiñola, the organizer. “With a vision to establish this event as the pinnacle platform for recognizing the excellence and representation of Filipino beauty queens and kings, the Philippine Pageantry Awards strives to

empower individuals and advocate for charitable causes.”

The Best Awards 2024, given by Best Magazine, were also handed out that night. It acknowledged outstanding individuals who have made notable contributions to various industries, including entertainment, fashion, business, and social advocacy.

The awardees included Cye Soriano (Promising New Singer/Recording Artist of the Year), Eraseph Winters (Live Entertainer of the Year), Kim Atienza (TV Host of the Year), Kimson Tan (Promising Young Actor of the Year), Lito Gruet (Public Servant of the Year), Maxine Misa (Advocacy Queen of the Year); and the new Encantadia sang’gres Faith da Silva (Promising Actress of the Year), and Kelvin Miranda (Teen Actor of the Year).

I’m fortunate enough to straddle the worlds of fashion, beauty, entertainment and pageantry. So, it was heartwarming to witness some of my pageant-media colleagues receive awards for their body of work.

Pageant Blogger of the Year is Edge Tenoria while her blog site, Eventologie, won Pageant Blog Site of the Year. Pageant Vlogger of the Year is Adam Genato of HeyAdamG. Pageant Lenswoman of the Year is Joy Arguil. Pageant Chronicler of the Year is Eton Concepcion of Manila Standard.

The Pageant Producer of the Year Award went to Carlo Morris Galang, who produces Misters of Filipinas and Man of the World. Pageant System of the Year Award (Male) went to Mister Filipinas. The female category award, meanwhile, went to Miss Universe Philippines.

“The arduous task of selecting the awardees of the Philippine Pageantry Awards fell on the capable shoulders of a distinguished committee. Composed of esteemed individuals from the pageantry industry, former beauty queens and influential figures, this committee brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table,” Hiñola concluded.