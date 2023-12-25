Amid RE’s gains, power sector faces tough hurdles next year

THIS year’s push for renewable energy (RE) transition has undeniably made progress, but next year appears to be tougher for the power sector as experts warned that the El Niño phenomenon will persist until the second quarter.

The policy reforms introduced by the Department of Energy (DOE) this year addressed some of the issues faced by the generation, transmission and distribution components of the power sector, says the agency’s secretary Raphael Lotilla.

These include the second round of the Green Energy Auction (GEA2); the revised rules on Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) for on-grid and off-grid areas; and the agreement with the United States on the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

More important, the renewal of the Malampaya service contract would unlock the potential both in the existing gas field and nearby prospect areas believed to hold up to 210 billion cubic feet more of natural gas.

With the DOE’s strong renewables policy and the private sector’s active participation, the Philippines has recently moved up six spots to be the fourth most attractive renewable sector among global emerging markets and the best in Southeast Asia, according to Bloomberg NEF/ Climatescope.

“We have significant momentum for renewables expansion. GEA2 will enable 3.6 gigawatts of renewables capacity. On top of this, there is also robust demand from the retail market that is driving renewables growth,” commented ACEN Corp. President Eric Francia.

The momentum is expected to continue in 2024 with subsequent green energy auctions and hopefully the implementation of the reserve market and renewable energy market. Scaling up renewables will also require the rapid expansion and strengthening of the transmission network, including the incorporation of energy storage across the grid, added Francia.

“We’re only weeks until the end of 2023. We did manage to contain the weaknesses in 2023.… But there remain threats that the President is very much concerned about, particularly the El Niño,” said Lotilla.

Coal power plants usually encounter glitches while the capacities of hydro power plants are reduced during summer months. “Our challenge this El Niño is we need to run all sources of power that are available to us during this period,” said Lotilla. “We’ve got to be open to all technologies and now we’re being taken to task for promoting natural gas. We can’t draw 100 percent RE at this point.”

Former DOE Undersecretary Jay Layug, currently president of Developers of Renewable Energy for AdvanceMent Inc. (DREAM), said 2024 supply could be tight. “I think it’s still going to be a challenge in the next two years. Malampaya gas is decreasing, no new coal plants are being built, and it is only now that we are shifting to more renewables.

“Remember, it takes at least two years to build new projects, so supply will still be an issue during summer months. There’s El Niño, so that’s a challenge for us,” said Layug, adding that the delay in transmission projects is also a recurring problem.

That’s why Layug suggested allowing the generation companies to also build the transmission lines, subject to reimbursement. “The biggest challenge really is transmission lines. It’s always a challenge. I requested DOE to issue a circular that will allow the private investor to build the lines” instead of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, which holds a 25-year concession contract to operate and maintain the transmission network, Layug said.

The DOE, Lotilla said, can do only so much. “Unfortunately, our task is challenging and we don’t have control over the assets. All we have is policy. I can urge, I can cajole, I can convince, but you guys should give me the big stick or whip.

“If everyone is going to think short term, then there will always be an obstacle that one party or the other is going to put up and then we delay the overall economic development of the country. There are different players and each one looks to his or her own advantage, but we got to transcend that,” Lotilla said.

Perhaps the true challenge lies not in formulating policies but in their enforcement, hindered by an unreliable permitting process.

According to a report published by WWF-Philippines, the growth of RE in the country is hampered by several obstacles, the biggest being the long process of obtaining permits even if the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) has taken effect.

“Just at the initial stage, the requirement for RE developers to secure numerous permits and signatures can already lengthen the permitting process, especially in view of the manner by which these documents have to go through different bureaus, divisions and agencies,” the report stated.

This process is further lengthened and complicated when these agencies have clarifications regarding the applications of the RE developers.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, author of the EVOSS law, has renewed calls for the agencies concerned to fully implement the law.

“We pushed to institutionalize EVOSS precisely for the purpose of expediting the permitting process of generation projects that would help diversify our energy source and enhance the country’s energy supply,” Gatchalian, who currently serves as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, said.

Since the law was passed in March 2019, government agencies are still working on complying with it. Not all permitting processes have been integrated into the system, making them non-compliant with the EVOSS time frames.

The share of RE in the power generation mix stood at 22.1 percent, based on DOE’s latest data. There is still much to be done to hit the 35-percent goal by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

Latest DOE data shows that out of 28,258 megawatts (MW) of installed power capacity, only 8,264MW or 29.2 percent comes from RE. In terms of power generation, RE only contributes 24,684 gigawatt hours (GWh) or 22.1 percent out of the 111,516 GWh.

Asked if the targets are achievable, Lotilla said he remains optimistic. “As always, we try to under-promise but make sure we over-deliver.”