Adidas, Puma dive as Nike sees weaker sales, job cuts

SHARES in the biggest global sportswear brands tumbled after Nike Inc. said it would slash jobs in response to weaker sales.

Nike said it’s looking for as much as $2 billion in cost savings by dismissing workers and simplifying the sneaker company’s product lineup amid a weaker sales outlook.

The shares fell 11 percent in late trading Thursday in New York, following a 4.7 percent gain for the year to date. In Frankfurt trading on Friday morning, Adidas AG was down 6.5 percent, with Puma SE falling 4.9 percent, as investors feared a similar slowdown in sales for the US company’s European rivals.

Nike’s Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said on the company’s conference call that the new outlook reflects a challenging environment—“particularly in Greater China and EMEA,” referring to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He added there are “indications of more cautious consumer behavior around the world.”

The US sportswear giant sees full-year revenue rising about 1 percent after declines in the current quarter and a modest increase in the subsequent one.

“We’ve taken a more prudent approach to our planning for the balance of the year,” Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said on the call, adding that Nike is seeing lower levels of growth from e-commerce.

In its statement, Nike said it expects to incur restructuring charges of $400 million to $450 million in the current quarter, “primarily associated with employee severance costs.” Friend said that the company is looking to eliminate layers of management.

Revenue in the quarter was $13.4 billion, roughly in line with average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Sales in the key Greater China region came in lower than expected, while earnings per share surpassed Wall Street’s estimate.

The regional performance contrasts slightly with Nike’s rivals. Puma in October cited strong demand in Europe and a recovery in China, which offset a weaker performance in the US in the third quarter. Adidas in November flagged continuing challenges in the US, including high inventory levels, though it’s been getting a boost from sales of left-over merchandise from its Yeezy partnership with the rapper Ye.

Nike is looking for savings by simplifying its product lines while increasing automation and boosting technology. “We know in an environment like this, when the consumer’s under pressure and the promotional activity is higher, that it’s newness and it’s innovation which causes the consumer to act,” Friend said.

Investor concerns about China are a key focus for the sportswear company amid fears of a pullback in consumer spending there. As recently as the conference call after the last quarterly report, in late September, Donahoe said Nike had “great confidence about the future and the Chinese consumer in our segment.” The latest results may foster more doubts about a recovery.

Donahoe reiterated Nike’s confidence in China, which has seen slower consumption amid growing unease about the nation’s economic prospects.

“We feel very good about our position in China and our ability to compete, and that has not changed from 90 days ago,” he said.

In one important area, Nike reported an improvement: Gross margin in the quarter was 44.6 percent, higher than analysts’ estimates.

Management has spent much of the year cleaning up inventory after a glut of merchandise kept new product from hitting store shelves. Inventories fell 14 percent.