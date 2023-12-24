REDISCOVERED, REIMAGINED, REINVENTED | A new way to appreciate Christmas songs 

Beyond traditional Yuletide carols, hymns and Jose Mari Chan, here’s a sampling of newer, more contemporary celebration of Christmas by Filipino music makers here and abroad.

MARVIN QUERIDO – “Ang Pangarap Kong Regalo”

Marvin Querido is an A-list musical director, arranger & keyboardist, sought after by many OPM recording artists. His new Christmas song is titled “Ang Pangarap Kong Regalo” because as he says, “nowadays, this world could use some more peace, not just on Christmas.”

On his inspiration for the song, Marvin told Soundstrip, “I’ve always liked David Foster’s “Grown Up Christmas List”, taken from the point of view of a an adult talking to Santa. I wanted to make a Tagalog version, this time, about a man talking to baby Jesus.

“It seems very timely, with the war between Israel and Palestine, but the truth is, I finished the song several days before the attack on Israel. “Ang Pangarap Kong Regalo” would rather make one think it’s a gift I want for myself, and yet the last line “ang pangarap kong regalo sa iyo” reveals the real intention of the song. I dream (the gift of) a peaceful world that loves Jesus Christ.”

CLARA BENIN – “Can’t Wait To See You On Christmas Day”

With her new single “Can’t Wait To See You On Christmas Day,” multi-awarded Filipino singer-songwriter ﻿Clara Benin warms up the holiday season on a blissful note. The sweet little tune expresses the joy of returning home in the company of people who matter. “I wrote the song thinking of my family and the heart-warming feeling of our Christmas reunions, where all our worries melt away, replaced by thankfulness and joy,”

According to Clara, the song holds a special place in her heart as it started out as a collaborative effort with her fans in her Patreon community. In a statement, she shouts out to Patreon member Stephen Duma, whose shared line ‘all the longing finds hope in the faces we call home‘ deeply resonated with her.

YGIG and PLUUS – “Maligaya Ang Pasko”

Just in time for YGIG’s first anniversary and PLUUS’ recent love song release comes an early aginaldo for fans through the rising P-Pop groups’ collaboration in a Christmas song titled “Maligaya ang Pasko.” The song’s title literally translates to “The Christmas is happy/merry,” and it’s also a word play on “Maligayang Pasko” which means “Merry Christmas!” A much larger context of the song is that it tells how a guy desperately aims to win her heart and spend Christmas with the girl he likes. However, his attempts all end in a climactic rejection.

But don’t fret because YGIG and PLUUS are here to bring you laughter and joy. It’s all part of their powerful sibling dynamics so despite their heartbreaking song, “Maligaya pa rin ang Pasko,” in the end.

GRENTPEREZ – “Christmas Starts Tonight”

It’s December and the Filipino-Australian rising star grentperez is back with a delicate new song titled “Christmas Starts Tonight”, Grentperez elaborates on the significance thus, “Christmas, the time for presents, laughter, gatherings and greetings, and is a time that I love very dearly. ‘Christmas Starts Tonight’ is about the excitement that comes with the season, the feeling of wonder and cheer with every passing day that leads to Christmas night. In a way, you can make Christmas Day every day if you really want to.” “Christmas Starts Tonight” arrives on the heels of the release of the artist’s highly anticipated EP ‘When We Were Younger’, a seven-song collection centered around the concept of nostalgia.

FILIPINO PRESS GROUP SYDNEY – A Christmas Offering album

Christmas spells joy, cheers and love being shared around. This is exactly what the Filipino Press Sydney group, which is comprised of writers, radio broadcasters, photographers and others involved in media, is trying to achieve once more.

In 2012, members of the Australia-based group sang Christmas carols under the guidance of Oliver Gadista who arranged, recorded and produced “Christmas is On The Air.” Sales from the album were earmarked for the survivors of the Typhoon Haiyan. This new album “A Christmas Offering” aims to raise funds for the family of slain Filipino radio broadcaster Percy Lapid.

OFFSHORE MUSIC – An Offshore Christmas album

Aptly titled “An Offshore Christmas,” the 9-track album features holiday-themed tracks from enamori, Mt. Lewis, Elton Clark, and Sansette, among others. As Offshore Music CEO Ely Buendia puts it, “The album is a kaleidoscope of emotions, from melancholy to euphoria, as well as a feast for anyone who enjoys all kinds of music. There’s a joyful hymn that brims with life and humanity, a vodka-induced downer who revels in the sentiments of missing home, and a sad song that barely keeps up with the season’s booming, optimistic energy.”

Offshore Music General Manager Audry Dionisio captures it best when she says, “We also made sure that people from different walks of life would not feel left out. Every song on the album can be played way past the Christmas season, that’s for sure.”

