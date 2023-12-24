Pope: Nativity scene teaches simplicity, joy

In his final General Audience before Christmas, Pope Francis on December 20 returned to the image of the creche or Nativity scene, and specifically, the first Nativity scene inaugurated 800 years ago by Saint Francis of Assisi.

“What was the saint’s intention in organizing a living Nativity in the small Umbrian town of Greccio?” the pope asked.

Saint Francis, he explained, wasn’t trying “to create a beautiful work of art, but through the Nativity scene, to provoke amazement at the extreme humility of the Lord, at the hardships He suffered, for love of us, in the poor grotto of Bethlehem.”

The pope focused on the word “amazement,” saying that in the face of the mystery of the incarnation of the Word, of the birth of Jesus, we need this religious attitude of amazement.

Simplicity and joy

Pope Francis went on to identify two chief characteristics of the Nativity scene: soberness and joy.

The first characteristic contrasts with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season the consumerism that too often marks Christmas.

Instead, “the Nativity scene was created to bring us back to what truly matters: to God Who comes to dwell among us,” he pointed out.

He went on to consider the characteristic of the true joy inspired by the Nativity scene.

The joy of Christmas, he said, does not come from sumptuous presents or lavish celebrations, but instead is “the joy that overflows from the heart that has tangibly experienced “the closeness of Jesus, the tenderness of God, Who does not leave us alone, but stands with those who are alone.”

Source of hope and joy

Pope Francis compared the Nativity scene to a well from which we can draw the nearness of God, “the source of hope and joy.”

The Nativity scene, he said, “is like a living Gospel, a domestic Gospel.”

And like the well in the Bible, it “is a place of encounter where, we bring to Jesus the expectations and worries of life, just as the shepherds of Bethlehem and the people of Greccio did.”

And if, the pope said, when we stand before the Nativity scene, “we entrust to Jesus all we hold dear, we too will experience ‘great joy.’”

“Let us go before the Nativity scene,” Pope Francis said, encouraging everyone to look upon the scene in the manger and to allow themselves to feel something within.

‘Think about the Holy Land on Christmas’

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has once again reiterated his closeness to all the people suffering the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

During a recent audience with a group of actors featured in a Living Nativity Scene at the Patriarchal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, he called on Christians to turn their thoughts and prayers this Christmas to the Holy Land.

Praying for all those suffering the war

“We know the situation, caused by the war, the consequence of a conflict that has lasted for decades,” he said, remarking that for Palestinians living in Bethlehem too this Christmas will be marked by suffering and grieving, with no pilgrims and celebrations.

Because of the conflict in Gaza, and rising tensions also in the West Bank, in Bethlehem tourism has halted and pilgrimages have been suspended, while all public celebrations have been cancelled, resulting in further hardships for its inhabitants many of whom live on tourism and pilgrimages.

“We don’t want to leave them alone,” said Pope Francis, urging for prayers and tangible support.

Historical connection between Bethlehem and Saint Mary Major

In his speech, the pope recalled the close connection of the Basilica of Saint Mary Major to Jesus’ birthplace which goes back to the first centuries of Christianity.

The ancient Roman church has a precious relic of pieces of Christ’s crib sent from Bethlehem by Saint Sophronius, then the Patriarch of Jerusalem, to Pope Theodore I in the seventh century.

For this reason, it was also referred to as “the Bethlehem of the West.”

Living Nativity scenes are not mere folkloric facts

Also, its underground Chapel of the Nativity once displayed the first known nativity scene figurines, sculpted by Arnolfo di Cambio in the late 13th century for Pope Nicholas IV, who was inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi, creator of the first Living Nativity in Greccio, Italy, 800 years ago.

Referring to this detail, Pope Francis remarked that living nativity scenes must not be reduced to mere folkloric facts. Their purpose, as intended by Saint Francis, he said, must “be to reawaken wonder in the heart, before the mystery of God who became a child.”

“Francis wanted to represent in life the birth of Jesus to inspire, in friars and in the people, emotion and tenderness toward the mystery of God born of Mary in a stable and laid in a manger,” the pope said.

“He [Saint Francis] wanted to give substance to the representation: not a painting, not statues, but people in flesh and blood, in order to highlight the reality of the incarnation,” he added.

Suffering of Bethlehem, an open wound for the world

Concluding his address, Pope Francis reiterated his call to think about the Holy Land at Christmas, noting that the Living Nativity Scene in Saint Mary Major will help remind everyone “of how the suffering of Bethlehem is an open wound for the Middle East and for the entire world.”

