On turning 25 and learning to try

A sudden realization hit me. It’s from a line I read a year ago before starting my job.

“You’ll never see growth if you don’t try.”

I was never one to put my foot forward when I wanted to do something. I would rather stay in my little bubble, content with the things around me and whatever’s going on with my life. It’s like I’m at a standstill, while everyone buzzes past me at 10x speed.

This is why it feels like people my age have already reached their goals, from working in a different country to being able to travel the world. I understand they faced their fair share of hurdles and setbacks along the way, and that they put the work in to get to that point in their lives.

Still, I cannot help but wonder that if I were brave enough, would I be like them? If I allowed myself to flourish, would I succeed?

But, hey, to each their own. I have come to understand that we grow at our own pace. Their time has already come, and I feel that mine is coming, too. I just have to be more aware.

***

They say the age of 25 is an important time in a person’s life. I believe that now, having turned 25, as I try to allow myself to do things that I thought were way beyond my reach.

With the loving nudge of the people whom I consider my “moms,” I took on tasks that seemed daunting. I also learned to explore, to go out of my comfort zone. I am proud of accomplishing these things that made me go, “Woah, I did that,” but I want more.

If I want to write, I’ll give it a try. If I want to try a new hobby, I’ll learn more about it. If I want to travel, I’ll prepare to fulfill the desire to see the world.

***

Despite the uncertainty, I have learned to explore new terrain, for growth often comes from discomfort. I have also learned to remind myself that it’s okay to fail, for failure is an integral part of learning and growth.

From today on, I promise to embrace every opportunity that comes my way—to pursue the things that make me feel like the best version of myself, even if they might be scary at first.

There is power in patience and perseverance. I should remember not to compare myself with others or even my past self. The focus should be on my personal growth, now.

At 25, I have my whole life ahead of me. Every day is a new page, waiting to be filled with fresh experiences, lessons, friendships, and opportunities, as I remind myself of that pivotal phrase that served as my wake-up call a year ago, “You’ll never see growth if you don’t try.”

I want to embrace my potential, hoping to look back someday proud of the person I have become—someone who took the risk, tried, and thrived.

I am 25, and my time starts now. Let the adventure begin.