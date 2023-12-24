Fiesta unveils researches, technologies on pili in Bicol

Researches and technologies on pili production were focused during the 2023 Pili Farms and Industry Encounters through the Science and Technology Agenda (Fiesta) in Bicol on December 18 and 19.

Held at the Proxy Convention Center in Legazpi City, Albay, the activity touched base with farmers and the industry in promoting pili as a flagship commodity using science, technology and innovations in agriculture, aquatic and natural resources in the Bicol Region.

The proposed Pili Icon is unveiled during the 2023 Pili Fiesta opening ceremonies.

With the theme, “Celebrating Pili: People, Propagation, Processing and Mechanization,” the event was led by the Bicol Consortium for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development, and funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD).

“We hope that the 2023 Pili Fiesta will be able to inspire participation from local government units, investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers with the goal of further improving the pili industry and achieving food security, which is also our goal at DOST-PCAARRD,” said Director Marita A. Carlos of the DOST-PCAARRD Applied Communication Division in her keynote message.

Highlighted during the Pili Fiesta were the research and development outputs of the Pili R&D Center.

Director Marita A. Carlos of the DOST-PCAARRD Applied Communication Division delivers the keynote message during the opening ceremony of 2023 Pili Fiesta.

The Pili R&D Center is a three-year project of the Bicol University together with Central Bicol State University of Agriculture and Partido State University.

It was established through the Niche Centers in the Regions for R&D Program funded by the DOST and monitored by the PCAARRD.

Pili processing machines and various pili-based products were showcased through an exhibit during the activity.

Moreover, technology pitching and forum were also conducted to further promote pili technologies that are ready for commercialization.

A proposed Pili Icon for Bicol was also unveiled during the opening program of the Fiesta. It was designed by Architect Leo del Rosario, director of the Bicol University Institute of Design and Architecture.

Prior to the opening ceremony, the Pili Fiesta team has been conducting the Pili Roadshow in Sorsogon, Albay, and in Camarines Sur to promote and bring pili technologies to farmers and other major stakeholders.

Fiesta is an Intellectual Property Office-registered technology promotion and commercialization platform initiated by DOST-PCAARRD.

It aims to empower farmers and fisherfolk to improve on their livelihood as well as match technology generators to target adopters.

Image credits: Gian Carlo D. Camacho, ACD DOST-PCAARRD , Reinier Joseph D. Abagat, ACD DOST-PCAARRD , Reinier Joseph D. Abagat, ACD DOST-PCAARRD





