AT IT AGAIN | SB19’s Josh Cullen gets it right with new single

It’s been a hot minute, but Pinoy pop (P-pop) sensation Josh Cullen is back at it again.

This time, SB19’s rapper and vocalist Josh is on his own, and he’s off to make waves again with his new electro hip-hop banger “Get Right.”

Fresh from his group’s electrifying performance at the prestigious Asia Artist Awards 2023 showcasing Filipino talent with their iconic “Gento” and “Bazinga,” which happened a day before his launch, there’s no stopping this man’s dedication from making his own statement.

“[Get Right] is a declaration of my return in my solo journey,” he said, responding to SoundStrip’s question during his music video launch on December 15.

Josh Cullen’s new single “Get Right” cover art

Focusing on the track, Josh noted, “It’s one of the hardest EDM pop that you’ll ever hear in the Philippines—that’s what sets this apart from my previous releases.”

The song, he said, has a similar vibe to Wild Tonight, which is more pop, but this one, he focused more on how EDM should feel in a song.

With the other members of SB19 forging their own paths as well, Josh shared: “I always take the chance to explore whenever we are not doing something especially right now… so I’ll take this opportunity to grow as an artist.”

And he did get it right.

Fusion, collaboration

“Get Right,” which sounds relatively different from his previous releases such as the R&B-driven “Pakiusap Lang” and rap-EDM hybrid “Wild Tonight,” is Josh’s way of exploring new greater heights.

Josh shared that he’s always been interested in EDM music and noticed that not a lot of Filipino artists are producing music in that genre. He thought of doing one and it started with “Wild Tonight.” In “Get Right,” he admitted “pressuring” his cousin, Ocho the Bullet, to collaborate with him.

Written by himself and produced in collaboration with his cousin and UK-based indie artist No Rome, this is his first song written in the English language, to which he admitted he’s not fluent since it wasn’t his native language unlike his cousin’s.

By exchanging references and influences with each other, the song became a “fusion” of the American and Filipino cultures. During their intensive brainstorming and songwriting sessions, where he pushed Ocho the Bullet a bit hard, Josh said it exceeded all his expectations.

“Ang ganda lang ng collab namin. Besides sa struggles, having fun was the most important thing na nagawa namin. Sobrang hype na hype kami after nung narinig na namin siya,” he added. [Our collab was beautiful. Besides the struggles, having fun was the most important thing that we did. We were so hyped after we heard the track.]

The music video, on the other hand, was shot in Los Angeles, California during the North American leg of SB19’s ‘PAGTATAG! World Tour.’

California boy

In the music video, the backdrop of the blue waters of the beach, the Hollywood sign, and lines of palm trees scream California vibes.

Sharing his favorite part of the music video, he said it was the moment where he was “burning” the wheels of the car for it to accelerate faster as if he was part of the movie franchise “Fast and the Furious.”

As he cruises along the streets of Angel City, Josh’s undeniable swag is perfectly balanced with the laid-back attitude in the States as he dances playfully with the locals and with his grandma under the sun.

The transitions of the clips, with different elements such as texts, illustrations, and effects popping out of nowhere, create a visual treat and a feast for the eyes.

Josh also took control of the visuals he had in mind since they started making the song to life, “I just went with the flow and let my creativity run wild during those times,” he said.

Despite being a three-man team in LA to make this all happen, he said they managed to make it look like a full-blown production with their dedication, imagination, improvisation, and hard work.

EP dropping soon

When asked by SoundStrip how the year 2023 turned out for him, Josh quipped: “Rollercoaster ride. Maraming panget, maraming magandang nangyari pero sa totoo lang, I’m so thankful sa lahat ng blessings. Finally, we’re back on track.” [A lot of ugly and beautiful things happened but truthfully, I’m so thankful for all the blessings.]

Talking about his brothers in SB19, A’TINs could expect “a lot stronger SB19” and that individual members will be doing their own things as well. “Mas malakas na version namin,” he added. [A stronger version of us.]

As for himself, Josh urged: “Titigan mo naman ako dito ngayon. Tuloy-tuloy lang and you’ll be expecting a lot from me.” [Look at me right now. I just keep on going and you’ll be expecting a lot from me.]

“I’ll be releasing my EP soon. Malay niyo hindi lang isang EP ang i-release ko next year,” he teased, adding that he’s looking forward to releasing it early next year. [You never know, but maybe I won’t just be releasing one EP next year.]

