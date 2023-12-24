2 Philippine beetles discovered

Beetles can be found in almost all habitats, including in both terrestrial and freshwater environments, where they play crucial roles in the ecosystem.

The Philippines has plenty of beetle habitats, but they are also disappearing so fast that their destruction is pushing a lot of species to the brink of extinction.

Discovery of new species

Dr. Analyn A. Cabras, a Zoology Division Research Associate at the National Museum of the Philippines and the leading expert on beetle study in the country, along with some peers, is pursuing more beetle species discovery to catch up with the “backlog.”

The National Museum announced the recent discovery of two new species by Cabras and a team of researchers, who were able to identify the creatures, making them finally known to science.

One of the beetles was described more than three decades after it was collected.

Cabras, along with fellow experts Dr. Milton Norman Medina, Dr. Maurizio Bollino and National Museum Researcher Perry Buenavente, made the groundbreaking discovery after studying beetle specimens, including those found in the Entomology Section of the Philippine Zoological Collections.

Beetles, particularly weevils, are recently getting the much-needed attention they deserve, she said. A weevil is distinguished by its long beaklike projection with its longer mouth part. No beetle has this morphological property, Cabras explained.

Peer reviewed report

The recent discovery was published in the journal Zootaxa, where the two new Pachyrhynchine species were described, which means the research and study are reviewed by peers who are equally experts in the field.

The first of the two new species, Metapocyrtus baltazarae Cabras, et al., 2023, was named after National Scientist Dr. Clare R. Baltazar, in recognition of her tremendous contribution to Philippine entomology.

The specimen was originally collected by the late National Museum Entomologist Venancio Samarita in May 1989 at a hot spring in Baggao, Cagayan.

The second species, M. siargaonon Cabras, et al., 2023, sp. nov., was found in the collection of Maurizio Bollino and was described in recognition of Siargao Island, where the beetles were discovered,.

Race against time

Cabras said not many researchers or scientists are attracted to the study of insects, or beetles and weevils, unlike of other iconic species, such as the Philippine eagle, the Philippine crocodile or the tamaraw.

Thus, studies of these fascinating creatures are lagging behind other species.

Insects or beetle species, in particular, are endangered because of numerous factors, including habitat loss, pollution, massive land use conversion and human encroachment of their habitats.

According to Cabras, their discovery of the beetles highlighted the pressing the taxonomic impediment, given that the species has only been described 34 years after their initial collection.

“Collecting voucher specimens for taxonomic and scientific workers enables us to shed light on the other creatures we share the planet with, which are alarmingly being pushed to the brink of destruction,” the National Museum said in its announcement.

The majority of the beetle species are already threatened by habitat destruction, and most have not yet been discovered, leaving the possibility that these can never become known to science, Cabras said in an interview with the BusinessMirror via Zoom on December 16.

Important ecosystem function

Beetles are pollinators and decomposers that help nurture the soil, and they are also prey to many animals.

Scientists believe that because of the interconnectedness of ecosystems, their extinction could lead to the extinction of another.

These fascinating creatures are one of the most diverse groups of insects with over 40,000 species known to man. Beetles can be as small as 1 millimeter, while some can grow like giants in their own right, reaching a length of 15 centimeters.

Little is known about beetles in the Philippines. It is only in the last decade that new species are again being discovered or described.

Nevertheless, some of these little creatures that play big roles in the ecosystem have earned a place in the Philippine stamps as early as 2010.

On threatened list

Just recently, seven additional Philippine endemic beetle species have been added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) List of Threatened Species.

These include the Gina Lopez Weevil that was named in honor of the late Environment Secretary Regina Paz Lopez; Doliops barsevskisi, Agelasta mindanaonis, Callimetopus lumawigi, Doliops ageometrica, Doliops daugavpilsi and Doliops huruki.

Cabras and her team believe that the IUCN assessments underscored the urgency of conserving the endemic beetles.

“Most of these beetles have a narrow geographic range, making them easily susceptible to anthropogenic threats,” she said.

A matter of priority, expertise

“In beetles’ study, or of majority of the arthropods, many species are being extinct even before they are discovered because we are losing our forest,” Cabras explained.

She said this makes the study more pressing, but pointed out that lack of funding and enough expertise to do the job is a challenge.

Funding, she said, is lacking in the study of beetles and other insects, because funding for research is usually eaten up by studies for bigger, iconic and charismatic animals.

“What happened was that in the study of beetles in the Philippines, the last [discovery] was in the 1930s and it has gone into hiatus for almost a century,” she noted.

“It has gotten additional attention just recently. And [with] the capability. It matters that there’s a scientist that will focus on this,” she explained.

“The cause of surge and increase [of discovery of beetles], for the Philippines is a matter of expertise. You can’t discover a species just like that. There are now experts that is why recently, the study of beetles began again,” she said.

Recently, two weevils were described by Cabras, along with other researchers who found the new species on Mount Nacolod in Southern Leyte.

Another unique beetle species, the flightless Madayaw beetle was added to the growing list of Mindanao’s described beetles.

Opportunistic gathering

She explained that even with enthusiasm, study on beetles is more of opportunistic gathering in areas where researchers are working.

“It is really more of an opportunistic gathering. It is not part of big projects, that is why we are pushing to have funding for these [researches]. We don’t have funding from the government to study beetles,” she lamented.

“Sadly, beetle study is not a priority,” she quipped. “Hopefully, the government will start funding research for equally important species like the beetles.”

According to Cabras, there’s a big gap in beetles study in the Philippines, particularly weevils.

“I cannot speak for the entire insects in the Philippines because my expertise is beetles. But for weevils probably 60 percent remain undescribed,” she said.

Big opportunity

“There’s a big opportunity to discover new species. Right now, I am getting help from colleagues and some students. It will be good if they start to develop their expertise on weevils or beetles because we lack the researchers to do it,” she said.

According to Cabras, roughly between 2,000 to 3,000 beetles have so far been described or made known to science.

There are still around 6,000 to 8,000 left to be described or discovered and named by researchers or scientists.

To help budding researchers identify beetles, the National Museum is currently building a reference collection, wherein students, researchers and even faculty members can use as a reference in the identification of beetles.

Cabras is leading the project to build the reference collection for weevils while another expert is working on another beetle group.

This, she said, is important as it will save researchers and scientists time, money and effort in ascertaining the discovery of a new beetle species.

“It is costly and time-consuming, although I am fortunate enough to get grants and study in other countries for this. Right now, we are building a reference collection in the National Museum,” she said.

Image credits: Dr. Analyn A. Cabras





