Vibal group forms tech affiliate

AFTER over a decade of delivering innovation to its partners, Vibe Technologies, an affiliate of the famous Vibal Publishing, was recently launched signifying the group’s entry into developing technology-based solutions for modern times.

Vibe, which stands for Vibal Interactive Book Engine, has come a long way from spearheading numerous initiatives that respond to the needs of today’s generation.

Further, Vibe Technologies has been developing solutions that serve and transform the way Filipinos act with technology—whether they’re in school, at work, or within their barangay.

“We’re practical people with an innovative mindset. We are early adaptors of technology, open to trying new things to keep the vitality and excitement for learning within our communities,” said Vibal Group and Vibe Technologies CEO and President, Kristine Mandigma during a press interview held in Quezon City.

From its earlier stages back in 2011-2013 until today, Mandigma said Vibe Technologies has been developing solutions that complement the shift of various industries and communities towards a more technologically driven path.

In the field of education, Vibe Technologies has developed a platform where teachers, trainers and learners can avail of and share educational resources, and has been designed to provide a self-paced learning system for those seeking for professional development tools. Fully customizable and collaborative, Mandigma said this web-based system informs and inspires teachers and learners alike to share what they know and learn as they go.

“Courseware was initially created for schools but has also become a platform for private companies to conduct and share their training modules for their employees. It’s a trackable experience that awards them with certifications that can give them leverage in their careers,” shared Marc Francis Esplana, Vibe Technologies’ Front-end, UI/UX Developer.

“But what makes this platform standout is the fact that teachers and trainers can conduct online webinars in real time and have these recorded for publishing on the platform for those who would like to re-watch it.”

For the local communities, Vibe Technologies has also developed the Barangay Management System which aims to encourage a progressive, efficient and transparent management system for the most basic government units in the country. With a customizable design and features such as resident filing, barangay operations, and utility management, Mandigma said the leaders of the barangay can track and manage essential information with utmost convenience. The BMS also allows barangay leaders to resolve disputes, access critical data, and generate insightful reports to make informed decisions all in one centralized platform.

From small and medium enterprises to full-blown corporations, Mandigma said the intuitive and user-friendly HRIS (Human Resources Information System) was developed by Vibe Technologies. An initial internal effort to systematize Vibal Group’s own HR ecosystem, she said the HRIS has evolved into a foundational technology for HR professionals and companies to acquire to experience more seamless and efficient operations and transactions.

“HRIS has an existing base platform ready for use, but what we do is we present all that HRIS can do for our clients, ask and assess what our client needs and wants, then we find ways to meet halfway before customizing and building the system that works best for their company. We also offer training assistance for the company to help them in shifting from traditional to more technologically driven HR operations,” Vibe Technologies’ senior developer, Peter Williams Mendoza explained.

According to Mendoza, centralized timekeeping records, leave request application and approval, official business filing, payroll generation, and corporate and employee information management are just some of the features end-users can efficiently experience once their HR operations have shifted toward Vibe Technologies’ HRIS.