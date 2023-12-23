The East Is Green

MONEY doesn’t grow on trees. It’s the fruit of the creative sector. So says the Rizal Provincial Director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“We’re really for money, for profit. DTI mukhang pera [is really looking for money],” Cleo Marco-Duran told around a hundred people at the Creative Rizal Conference on December 12, 2023.

Some stood upright, particularly owners of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and representatives of arts and creative organizations; attempting to dissect the trade official’s thesis.

“Did we really hear that? Did we hear that right?” some may have mumbled to themselves.

Duran argues that profit is good, not only for the MSMEs but also because the money helps workers and generates more jobs as profit is plowed back to the business and the economy.

“That’s what we need now, to create more entrepreneurs,” she said.

Duran envisions a ripple effect where supporting local enterprises, even vendors of sweetened bananas on a stick or fishballs, amplifies economic activity. She emphasizes that as MSMEs profit, they expand and, thereby, generate employment in communities, particularly in rural areas.

This may be Duran’s hat tip to Joseph Alois Schumpeter, the Austrian-trained economist who posited that entrepreneurs propel innovation, a vital force for a capitalist economy.

“Not everybody can be an entrepreneur. But, the rest can be workers for enterprises within a community,” she emphasized, highlighting the significance of entrepreneurship in generating a cascade of job opportunities.

On December 12, 2023, the FiestaKucha CREATIVE (Creative Related Efforts and Assistance Transforming into Viable Enterprise) Rizal Conference, organized by DTI Rizal, successfully convened over 100 participants, including representatives from the national government, MSMEs, arts and creative organizations, educational institutions, and the private sector. The event, spearheaded by notable figures like DTI Competitiveness Bureau Director Lilian Salonga, DICT Regional IVA April Rose Clemeno, Department of Tourism Region IVA Marvin Malacaman, IPO Regional Specialist Marlo Carag, and DOST Rizal Provincial Director Fernando Ablaza, focused on fostering collaboration and networking opportunities in the creative industry while promoting local culture and arts. The conference was graced by the presence of DTI Assistant Regional Director Region IV-A Revelyn Cortez, DTI Rizal OIC Provincial Director Cleo Marco-Duran, Antipolo City First District Councilor Doc Rico De Guzman, and Rizal Provincial Government’s Rhea Ynares.

Antidote to poverty

DURAN didn’t stop there.

She forwarded a Keynesian view on government’s role in economic growth.

“The DTI should be looking not only at MSMEs, but larger [enterprises],” she said. More people sat upright, seemingly hanging on her every word.

Particularly in rural areas like Rizal, “there are still pockets of rural areas that we need to develop these MSMEs to create employment, to generate income opportunities for everyone.”

Duran asserts that “MSME development is the antidote to poverty.” As it is at the grassroots level, she underscored the pivotal role played by MSMEs in uplifting communities and fostering economic resilience.

However, in her analysis, Duran also sheds light on the formidable challenges that individuals face when entering to establish and operate a business or enterprise independently.

Yet, “if you have the DTI to assist you,” from addressing labeling requirements to enhancing product design and overall improvement, it enables local businesses to compete in the export market, she said.

Duran highlighted successful cases where simple enterprises, with government’s (DTI) help, elevated products to meet the standards of high-end markets that attract sophisticated buyers. She cited the “One Town, One Product” policy, which was designed to enhance product designs and broaden market appeal.

‘FiestaKucha’

THE DTI-Rizal was the first among the five provinces in Region IV-A Calabarzon to host “FiestaKucha,” a bid to boost the local creative industry and entrepreneurship.

“Our goal here is to promote the concept that the Philippine government through the DTI is focusing on the creative industry, the creative sector as an industry,” Duran told the BusinessMirror. She said 2023 is the inaugural year of the program, with funds roughly P1.4 million being disbursed in the last quarter.

Duran points out the distinction “when the DTI takes the lead” as “it creates an economy, and it triggers the economic development.” She underscores the importance of other government entities like the Creative Council or the Arts and Culture Council. Duran said these play an important role “for the soul of the country; for the creative one.”

“It [creative] is promoted and developed as an industry. It’s a big deal when DTI leads the creative industries and the development,” she added.

With the recent enactment of Republic Act 11904, or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), the DTI assumes a leading role as the implementing agency that promotes and strengthens the creative sector in the country, notably through the implementation of “FiestaKucha: Philippine Regional Creative Festivals.”

Abundant talent

A Google search unveils that Kucha is an oasis city in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China. Launched in September, “FiestaKucha” is inspired by a fusion of Filipino fiesta traditions and the Japanese storytelling style called PechaKucha. The term “PechaKucha” is a Japanese onomatopoeia for “chit-chat.”

“We want them to know that there is such a program,” Duran said, her arm sweeping toward the rows of people attending the conference.

While admitting that the full realization of creating industries specifically tailored for the creative sector may not have materialized yet, Duran said she wants local entrepreneurs to understand that the government is actively exploring the potential of this industry and “having a strategic plan for it.”

Asked by the BusinessMirror about the role of the creative industry in contributing to the local economy, Duran stressed its importance, particularly in Rizal province, where traditional businesses often “require substantial capital for assets and infrastructure.” However, she said that in the creative industry, “having artistic talent allows individuals to indulge without extensive capital investment,” whether it’s through painting, performances, or blogging, one can engage as an individual with minimal financial outlay.

“You have to link [up] with the government for wider support, for where to look for your market,” Duran said. She underscored the importance of the creative industry given the abundant talent within the province, which is just about 16 kilometers east of Manila.

“[The] trend now is collaboration with other government agencies. We join, we pool our resources to encourage our businesses to do more, to create more,” she said. “That’s where we come na dapat talaga mukhang pera tayo [that we should seriously be looking for money]. You should really aim for that, because that is the need at the present.”

Shift in perspective

ACCORDING to Duran, DTI Rizal believes that the creatives were not given priority: “parang pang-dekorasyon lang, for appreciation lang [they’re like props only]. ”

However, she emphasizes the need for a shift in perspective.

“We need to realize that they have a value,” urging for recognition of the value that artists contribute to the community.

“We can earn from it,” Duran notes, expressing concern about the prevailing perception of artists as under-appreciated or marginalized.

She believes that in certain countries, artists are revered and looked up to, “hindi ’yung pag namatay ka, atsaka doon ka palang i-re-recognize [and it’s not a case of being recognized only when you’re dead].”

In advocating a profit-centric approach, Duran stresses the necessity of viewing financial success as a means to contribute to the community and stimulate economic growth.

She said DTI Rizal believes that pursuing profit becomes problematic only “when you do not share it.”

“But if you share it with your community, that’s how the economy grows,” Duran said.

DTI Rizal’s vision

DURAN said that DTI Rizal will propose more projects for the promotion of the creative industries of the province.

She emphasized that, at the moment, DTI Rizal “really needs government funding for this project.” According to Duran, the initiatives haven’t reached a stage where they can operate independently without state support.

Nonetheless, she remains optimistic that, through programs like the FiestaKucha, “hopefully, grants and loans will be coming in for the creatives, for the creators so that they can engage in” more entrepreneurial activities.

She also expressed hope that funds would flow next year, and early enough so that agencies like the DTI and entrepreneurs would have the opportunity to plan comprehensively for the entire year.

She pointed out that, “we realized a lot of things” despite the current focus on four municipalities. “But every municipality has their own creative talents” who present numerous unseen opportunities, Duran added.

In emphasizing the potential within these areas, Duran underscores the wealth of creative potential waiting to be explored and developed in various communities.

She describes the creative industry as “an exciting industry to look at,” and emphasized the collective effort needed to make these initiatives successful, “so, we will have to assist everybody” in the creative sector.

