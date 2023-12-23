Tapales in enemy territory: I’m not afraid of ‘Monster’

MARLON “THE NIGHTMARE” TAPALES is in enemy territory in full harness for one of his biggest fights.

He’s showing no fear.

“I’m not afraid of him,” said Tapales of Naoya Inoue, the Japanese “Monster” whose unbeaten in 25 fights, 22 of them he won by knockout.

Tapales landed in Tokyo on Tuesday from a six-week training camp with trainer-coach Ernel Fontenilla in Baguio City and is now at the tailend of his preparations at the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

Their unification fight at 122 lbs is set Tuesday at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

“I’m very thankful to God for giving me this opportunity to fight the best, now I’m going for Naoya Inoue,” the 31-year-old former World Boxing Organization [WBO] bantamweight champion said.

“It’s a different Tapales in this fight,” he said, referring to the split decision victory that gave him Uzbek Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s belt last April in San Antonio, Texas.

Tapales owns a 37-3 win-loss record with 19 knockouts.

Tapales and Inoue would be presented to the media on Sunday with the official weigh in set on Christmas Day.

Sean Gibbons, president of boxing icon Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, meanwhile, told BusinessMirror via internet all that many Japanese are keenly awaiting how Tapales would deal with Inoue.

“Japanese reporters appear to be more interested in Marlon Tapales because they know how Filipino fighters fight,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons expects Tapales to upset Inoue and the Japanese fans.

“He’s very confident, feeling it’s time to shine and upset the Japanese Monster,” he said.

A victory by Tapales would give him four world titles—WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC—in one weight class.