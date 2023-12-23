SOUTHEAST ASIA’S ‘OLD FOUR’: Sri Ksetra and its Contemporaries

Before the world saw the rise of Angkor, Ayutthaya and Bagan, three powerful empires that dominated mainland Southeast Asia, there were other kingdoms that existed that we hardly hear of. The great civilizations did not just suddenly appear from thin air after all, so there must be predecessors that set the construction frenzy and served as their models.

Across the region, the period prior to the 9th century is largely not a topic of discussion and their relics are hardly appreciated, let alone visited. They simply are treated as trivial footnotes of the greater, the bigger, and the more famous.

This year, I have finally accomplished visiting the four ancient sites commonly referred to as the best preserved and and most historically-rich of the earliest city-states and capitals in Southeast Asia. I was in My Son in Vietnam in 2017, and in the last two months I picked up the last three: Si Thep, Sri Ksetra, and Sambor Prei Kuk. Over the years of traveling, there has always been the excitement in visiting places like these, especially the off-the-beaten-track ones, and the joy in learning more about them. Eventually, the pieces of information and the intimate experiences one gets from each complete the bigger picture of a by-gone age.

Pyu City of Sri Ksetra. There were several Pyu city-states that dotted along the Irrawaddy river in Myanmar. Among the handful remaining ones, Sri Ksetra, which rose to power from the 3rd to 9th century, is the best surviving and most illustrative of the earliest Buddhist civilizations in Southeast Asia. The Pyus developed the first known stupas in the region. The most iconic of them is the cylindrical Baw Baw Gyi stupa, which once housed a relic that was moved to Bagan when the latter became the capital of the unified Burmese empire.

Together with the identical-looking Payama and Phaya Gyi stupas, they laid the foundation for the Burmese style which culminated with Yangon’s shining jewel, the Shwedegon Pagoda. Sri Ksetra is walled, moated and planned, and several sections of its ramparts with their gates still stand. It also became a laboratory for the birth of other temple forms that became the models for those erected in Bagan later. Pyu architecture’s influence did not stop there and went further into Southeast Asia.

My Son Sanctuary. The archenemy of the Khmers are the Champas of southern Vietnam. The maritime Champa kingdom’s religious and political center was My Son, which is easily accessible from Hoi An. It is a vast ensemble of ruined Hindu temples constructed from the 4th to the 13th century, making it the oldest and longest inhabited urbanscape in Southeast Asia.

Nestled in the mountains, most of My Son’s temples depict the abode of the gods, the legendary Mount Meru, and other images from Hindu mythology. Although spared from Champa’s wars with Angkor, Java and Dai Viet, My Son was eventually heavily bombed during the Vietnam-American War. Despite this, there are still a lot to see that demonstrate superior craftsmanship in the use of burnt brick and sandstone. No mortar was even used in the construction. Some architectural features that developed on this site were also mirrored in early Angkorian arts as can be observed in some temples on Phnom Kulen.

Sambor Prei Kuk. The Chenla kingdom preceded the Angkorian empire, of which its capital Ishanapura still lies hidden in the forest of Kampong Thom north of Phnom Penh. Now known as Sambor Prei Kuk, meaning “Many Temples in the Forest,” it offers a peek into the unique artistic forms of 6th to 9th century Cambodia. The octagonal Hindu temples have no known prototypes even in India, and, therefore, are unique to Sambor Prei Kuk.

There are only 11 of these octagonal temples still standing, and later Angkorian kings did not adopt these building forms therefore making them exceptional from that period. Another feature only to be found there are the “Flying Palaces,” richly decorated carvings on the outer walls that take the place of windows. They depict remarkable Hindu iconographies that even make experts wonder if the artisans behind them were imported from India. It is also the site where large decorative medallions first appeared in Cambodia, later to be replicated in smaller scales in Angkor but more elaborate. The jungle setting is stunning and some temples have been elegantly overtaken by strangling figs; some even beat those in Ta Prohm, the “Tomb Raider” temple.

Si Thep Ancient Town. Little is known about the Dvaravati kingdom that covered much of present-day central Thailand between the 7th to 11th century. The culture largely corresponds to the Buddhist Mon that originated in Myanmar. Si Thep is located three hours north of Bangkok. Previously ignored, it became a sensation overnight upon its enlistment as a UNESCO World Heritage Site last September. The remains of the town and the artifacts recovered represent the apogee of Dvaravati art. One of the highlights is found at the southwestern corner of the crumbling remains of Khao Klang Nai. This section houses well-preserved “Carrying Dwarves” stuccos that have no parallel in other comparative sites. The other is the Khao Klang Nok situated two kilometers away. It is another brick stupa in excellent condition and is the largest from the period, albeit lacking in reliefs. In Si Thep, three Khmer-style towers were constructed much later. The Dvaravatis were succeeded by Sukhothai, the first Siamese kingdom.

The Modest Old Four. Along with Si Thep, the sites of Sri Ksetra, My Son, and Sambor Prei Kuk are also UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Each of them has allowed me to appreciate the intriguing precursors to the outstanding and valiant civilizations of Southeast Asia.

