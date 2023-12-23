Senate sets probe into SMNI suspension as Sen. Padilla hits ‘lack of due process’

Senator Robin Padilla, deploring “lack of due process,” decried the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) hasty imposition of the 30-day suspension slapped on Sonshine Media Network Inc. (SMNI).

Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media, confirmed plans to formally file a resolution as soon as the Senate resumes session work in January.

The senator indicated the network has been “instrumental” in assisting the government in its anti-terrorism campaign through its programs seeking to educate the public against “communist propaganda and recruitment strategies.”

The NTC, in its “show cause” and suspension order, failed to indicate the need to suspend the operations of SMNI, much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests, he noted in the resolution the senator is set to formally file.

“In the absence of proof of serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or private interests that may be caused by SMNI’s continued operations, the general rule shall apply wherein the NTC shall have the power, upon proper notice and hearing, to issue a suspension order pursuant to the Public Services Act,” Padilla added.

He noted that while the NTC has the power to suspend or revoke any certificate issued when the holder violated any of its regulation or any provision of Republic Act 11659, a proviso in RA 11659 states that the NTC may suspend for up to 30 days “to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests.”

Moreover, Padilla recalled the Supreme Court had ruled in 2008 that administrative proceedings are “not exempt from basic and fundamental procedural principles, such as the right to due process in investigations and hearings.”

“The baseless issuance of a 30-day suspension order is a transgression of SMNI’s right to due process, which will result in serious and irreparable damage to it and its employees no less,” he noted.