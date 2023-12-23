Samsung, Versatech open first AV experiential hub in PHL

SAMSUNG Electronics Philippines Corp. and Versatech International Inc. have launched the 7AV Experience Center for business end-users to actually sample the former’s latest audio visual (AV) technologies fit for their own requirements.

“Samsung always provides the cutting-edge technologies and leading products in the market, and Versatech is one of our most trusted partners to provide the solutions to all business owners and industries. So we are very much delighted to open up this space and expand this partnership to make it even stronger,” Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp. president Minsu Chu told reporters during the recent opening of the newest facility located at the 5th floor of ALVA Building along C. Raymundo in Pasig City.

For their part, Versatech International Inc. president Stephen Yu expressed his gratitude to the electronics giant for trusting them to bring its latest innovations closer to enterprises in the country which are now back in the business post-pandemic.

“I want to thank Samsung for their generous support on helping us with not just our Experience Center here, but in all of our initiatives since we started our partnership with them. We’re very honored to be chosen as a distribution partner of Samsung,” he noted.

According to him, their vision for 7AV is to start a movement or advocacy that would propel AV technology beyond being a niche product. He said: “We want to propel AV as the only experience that is more inclusive to partners and the people. It’s really to demystify the technology and make it available and democratizing for everyone. [We want them to know that] AV technology is not complicated. It’s very simple. It has a very profound impact on the user’s experience.”

The 7AV Experience Center showcases various cutting-edge display solutions catered to various entities such as retail, hospitality, office, residential and restaurant, among others.

These include the Samsung-branded technologies such as the Video Wall, a 24×7 operating display panel; Flip, an interactive whiteboard that is compatible with digital devices; Smart Monitor, a high-definition display and a monitor with built-in apps and Office 365; Smart Signage, an intelligent digital tool for visual merchandising and promotional contents; Kiosk, an off-the-counter ordering and payment technology; Hotel TV, which provides not only superior in-room entertainment but also a decent welcome page and personalized greetings to guests; and The Wall, the only top-of-the-line, all-in-one display product in the market that is combined thru the LTE technology to deliver new avenues to create unparalleled visual statements.

Among these offerings, Chu bared that The Wall is the most sought-after, together with the Kiosk that is in-demand for both homegrown and international quick service restaurant providers in the country.

Given this, he said that their display solutions portfolio is a “growing business” that is “getting bigger” in terms of its contribution to their overall revenue. “So we see a huge opportunity in the Philippines,” Chu said of their positive prospects that led their kick-off of the 7AV Experience Center.

As technologies and products evolve, we will have more collaborations to deliver our products and services to the customers to make their lives easier and convenient. So this is just a start. We are expecting much more collaborations moving forward.”