PHLPost chief of staff is CEU-Malolos’ top alumni

A PHILIPPINE Postal Corporation (PHLPost) official was cited as an outstanding alumni of the Centro Escolar University Alumni Foundation Inc.-Malolos Chapter.

PHLPost’s chief of staff Marcos Ryan P. Laurente received the award from CEU Malolos dean Dr. Maria Flordeliza Anastacio and Joseph R. Ventura, who is CEU AFI-Malolos Chapter’s president and chair during their Grand Alumni Homecoming.

“Laurente’s exceptional achievements and contributions in public and government service…truly set him apart, making him a shining example of the values and excellence CEU’s ‘Science and Virtue’ stands for. The CEU Alumni honors and highlights your remarkable journey,” Ventura said.

The PHLPost official’s citation for the awardee read: “A recognition for the priceless years of Escolarian loyalty, career achievement, and virtuous altruism.”

Laurente was recognized for his notable initiative in the “Sulat Mulat Postal Awareness Caravan:” an advocacy campaign by PHLPost to rekindle the efforts in the art of letter writing among the youth. He also spearheaded the “National Letter Writing Day” in celebration of World Post Day which promoted handwritten letters’ enduring appeal.

“Thank you CEU Malolos for honoring me through this award,” said Laurente. “I am deeply grateful to my mother Mama Libay, my father Papa Rafael, and especially my grandmother Nanay Onor, for sending me to this institution; and to my wife Mary Ann and kids Joaquin and Athazia for their unwavering support. This award isn’t just mine; it’s a tribute to the love and strength they’ve given me.”

He added: “In gratitude, I extend this recognition to my PHLPost family. Together, we’ve woven a tapestry of achievements, and I am honored to share this milestone with you all. Thank you for being my pillars of strength and inspiration.”

In 2019, the CEU alumnus transitioned to the Philippine Statistics Authority, where he took on the role of officer in charge of the Government Sector Use Case Division for the Philippine Identification System or PhilSys. This was before his second call up to serve PHLPost as the chief of staff with the rank of Director III of the newly appointed postmaster general Luis D. Carlos.