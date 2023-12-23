PHL on track to achieve single-digit poverty rate by 2028–Neda chief

The national government must lift some 14 million Filipinos out of poverty to attain its goal of slashing the country’s poverty incidence rate to a single digit, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a briefing on Friday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said by 2028, there would be around 130 million Filipinos. A single-digit poverty incidence rate of 9 percent means there should only be around 11 million poor Filipinos by the end of the President’s term.

Based on the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there are 25.24 million poor Filipinos in the first semester of 2023. This was lower than the 26.14 million in the first semester of 2021 (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/22/number-of-poor-filipinos-declined-in-1h-of-2023-neda/)

“Yes, with the positive number that’s come out in the first half of 2023, the possibilities are now even higher that we will be able to achieve that single-digit target by 2028,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan also said he is optimistic that the second semester poverty data will also reflect a reduction in the number of poor Filipinos. The second semester and full year 2023 poverty data will be released next year.

Historically, Balisacan said the first semester poverty data is higher than the second semester poverty numbers. This is also part of what drives his optimism for the second semester results of the poverty data.

“I’m quite optimistic about the second half. Number one, inflation has come down and you know purchases, expenditures are very sensitive to inflation. Number two, the labor market conditions as you have seen are quite robust with unemployment and underemployment continuing to decrease,” Balisacan said.

“Number three, while there is still instability around, the kind of uncertainty that we see now is not as bad as the beginning of the year. And I think that while many of the major economies are still on a tight policy mode, many of them are now revisiting and seeing a better future ahead,” he also said.

Inequality

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa also said the latest data showed there was an improvement in the country’s gini coefficient. The Gini coefficient is a measure of inequality where perfect inequality is 100 and perfect equality is zero.

Based on the computation of PSA, the country’s gini coefficient improved to 0.4185 in the first semester of 2023, better than the 0.4368 posted in the same period of 2021.

Apart from the gini coefficient, the ratio of the income of the first decile or the poorest Filipinos and the 10th decile or the “richest” Filipinos or the upper 10 percent of the population narrowed.

Mapa said in the first semester of 2023, the income of the richest Filipinos is only 7.6 times that of the income of the poorest Filipinos. This is lower than the 9 times recorded in the same period of 2021 and 10.1 times in the first semester of 2018.

The country’s national statistician said this narrowing of the income difference as well as the reduction in the number of poor Filipinos was made possible by significant increases in income of the Bottom 30 percent.

The first decile or the poorest Filipinos saw a 21.4 percent increase in their income; the second decile, 19.4 percent; and the third decile, 18.3 percent.

“I think that’s a very significant trend because the improvement in the distribution of income, our poverty reduction is also very sensitive to improvement in the distribution of income,” Balisacan said.

“So, as the gini ratio and relevant ratios indicate that shows us that growth is indeed becoming inclusive. That’s how you look at inclusivity in growth and the lower income groups, particularly the poor are participating more in the growth process as you can see from the faster growth in their incomes relative to the upper income groups,” he explained.

Drought, prices

Balisacan added that not even the threat of El Niño will dampen the country’s prospects of further reducing poverty. Balisacan said the government is doing everything in its power to ensure the drought will not lead to problems, such as high prices and energy issues, among others.

The Neda chief said this is the primary purpose of the President’s decision to create the El Niño task force. He said programs will be implemented to “minimize the negative effects” of the drought and “address all the dimensions of the issue.”

Part of these efforts include the recent decision of the Neda Board, the highest policy making body of the Neda, to extend the Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff rates for rice, pork, and corn. This, he said, will help keep inflation at bay, especially next year.

“We know very well that prices are rising, and to raise the tariff when prices are rising is suicidal for your poor,” Balisacan said. “That’s part of the adjustments that we have to make to ensure that prices are moderated.”