Philippine labor market, students require upskilling for future jobs-readiness

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) is now a global reality that is forcing the local work force to enhance its core competence. Same goes for students who will soon enter the labor market to meet the requirements of future jobs.

“AI has landed in the Philippines, and we are scaling. I know it sounds like [there is a huge skills gap, but] it is real,” President and Country General Manager (GM) Aileen Judan-Jiao of IBM Phils. told reporters in a briefing held at their office in Taguig City. “But we have AI [to help].”

Citing the “Future of Jobs Report 2023” of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Judan-Jiao said that 44 percent of workers’ core skills are expected to change in the next five years.

This parallels the “IBM Institute of Business Value” global CEO survey on the implications of AI in the global skills gap, which shows that the AI and automation evolution will disrupt 85 million jobs between 2020 and 2025, while creating 97 million new job roles.

As such, Filipino executives surveyed by IBM estimate that 38 percent of their human capital will need to reskill for AI implementation and automation in the next three years.

“We have to reskill whatever we know today,” the IBM official said. “I tell business leaders: Please, let’s find new roles in your community. Let’s not be in the 85 million—we need to be in the 97 million.”

Learning investments

PER WEF’s report, 75 percent of companies are likely to adopt big data, cloud computing and AI. To become adept on these latest trends, 60 percent of workers will require additional training by 2027.

Good thing is that 80 percent of the firms are likely to invest in learning and training, as shown in the same study. So as early as this year, the most vital skills for workers to imbibe are analytical and creative thinking, agility, technology literacy, and lifelong learning.

Aware that the future job market needs reskilling, IBM is committed to educate and train 30 million people globally and upskill them by 2030, shared the top executive. But due to the rise of AI, she added that they have also pledged to train 2 million just in AI alone in the next two to three years.

Doing so, the multinational has launched “IBM SkillsBuild:” a program that includes an online platform with customized practical learning experiences available for high-school students and educators, academia students and faculty, as well as adult learners.

This initiative offers accessible work-place skills and training on tech-based topics such as AI, cyber security, data analytics, programming, project management, and sustainability. It offers more than 1,000 courses available in 20 languages. Finishers can obtain a certificate after.

SkillsBuild is rolled out through partnerships worldwide. In the Philippines, IBM has already shared this free platform with the Commission on Higher Education, as well as referred it to the Department of Labor and Employment and PhilJobs.net.

“We’ve had it [already] for some time. But this year, we [doubled down] to share it locally,” Jiao said.

‘Never fear AI’

THE call for reskilling or upskilling is not meant to scare the work force, the IBM Phils. president and country GM assured: “AI won’t replace people—but people who use AI will replace people who don’t.”

The same goes for businesses, especially small-scale enterprises that are still quite uncomfortable with AI without knowing that they will be left behind by their competitors who have already embraced this innovative technology.

The IBM Institute for Business Value study showed that 75 percent of global CEO respondents think that an enterprise armed with the most advanced generative AI will have a major competitive edge in the market. Forty-three percent of the participants have already rolled out generative AI to inform strategic decisions, 36 percent use it for operational decisions, and 50 percent are integrating it into their products and services.

Half of Southeast Asian CEOs, including those from the Philippines, pinpoint technology modernization as a top priority for their organization; followed by improving productivity and customer experience—both at 48 percent—as their second concern among their top challenges.

AI is seen to be a vital business game-changer in 2024. In fact, it is projected to unlock an astounding $16 trillion in value by 2030. In the Philippines, Trade Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba even said in a previous report that generative AI can unlock $79.3 billion in productive capacity in the country.

“For business leaders, we need to figure out how we can embrace AI, but in different ways. It requires a change of mindsets,” Juban-Jiao pointed out. “There are many use cases, and you have a way to really trust it. If you do not get the context of this, there are risks…but there are also ways to mitigate the risks.”