PBA legend Samboy Lim passes away

FILIPINO basketball legend Avelino Borromeo “Samboy” Lim has already passed away, according to his official Facebook page account.

The announcement was made on Saturday night (December 23, 2024), informing everyone that Samboy Lim also known as the Skywalker during his playing days had already joined his creator peacefully.

He was 61.

Known for his fearlessness and acrobatic moves in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and several national stints, Samboy Lim only played for San Miguel Beer from 1986 to 1997 before becoming part of San Miguel Corporation team management in 2000s.

Lim, a nine-time PBA champion including the 1989 grand slam, was also part of the PBA’s 25 and 40 Greatest Players of all time. The PBA Hall of Fame Class of 2009 was a five-time PBA All Star team member.

According to the post, Lim, the former Letran Knight, was tenderly cared for by Lelen, Jamie, Johannes, sister Malou, nephews AP, Alby and wife Kates, best friends: Allan Caidic and Robert Evangelista during his final moments at the Medical City,

His loved ones abroad: sister Ate Coy – Maricor, Dan, and niece, Danielle together with Jun Zarate, Coach Larry Albano bade Samboy goodbye via online chat. Lelen’s siblings: Gigi, Dixon, family and friends: Manang Marilyn, Tino Pinat, Jimmy Go were also able to bid him farewell.

The interment will be announced soon.