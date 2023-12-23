Mindanao bus drivers told: No passenger boarding outside terminals

DAVAO City—Drivers of interprovincial buses across Mindanao were reminded to refrain from picking up passengers beyond designated bus terminals for safety and security reasons.

In a Philippine Information Agency news dispatch, Aisa Saumay Usop, general manager of the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT), issued the appeal in the aftermath of the December 3 bombing of an early Sunday morning Catholic mass at the gymnasium of the Mindanao State University in Marawi City.

Four persons were killed and scores were wounded in the explosion that investigators blamed to a local terror organization.

Usop said provincial bus drivers were prohibited from picking up passengers along the highways to and from Davao City. She said loading and unloading of passengers should be done only at the DCOTT based on City Ordinance No. 110.

Usop also called on the bus drivers, conductors, and passengers to exercise self-discipline.

She said bus drivers and conductors must keep their doors closed to block boarding, while passengers must avoid hailing buses at the roadside within the city limit.

Passengers must go to the DCOTT for the buses to take them to their destination in the south or north-bound areas.

“We are encouraging our passengers to start their journey at the DCOTT as we encourage the bus operators to inform the bus drivers not to pick up passengers along the highway for security reasons,” she said.

She said violators of this policy would be penalized. “We will be strict in the implementation of this ordinance to guarantee the safety of the passengers.”

She met officials of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) XI, Land Transportation (LTO) XI, the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) XI, the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Davao City Police Office, and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office and agreed among themselves to implement this ordinance.

Usop said that traffic enforcers are bound to implement the law by issuing traffic violation tickets to the bus drivers who might violate the ordinance because the government must see to it that the safety of everyone is achieved.

Two explosions rocked two buses only hours apart on May 26 last year, one in Koronadal City in South Cotabato and another one in Tacurong City, both from unattended baggage and believed deliberatedly planted to explode.

On November 6, also last year, another explosion damaged a bus in Cotabato City from a planted improvised explosive inside the bus.