Japan donates rice to Pateros Elementary School

THE Embassy of Japan’s minister for Economic Affairs Daisuke Nihei led the ceremonial turnover for the donation of 20 metric tons of rice to Pateros Elementary School (PES).

The donation is under the “School Distribution Programme” (SDP) of the Asean Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR).

The SDP is initiated by the government of Japan under APTERR’s Tier-3 program, with a primary objective of providing food assistance to actively enrolled school children. It extends support to the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) “School Feeding Program,” which also aims to contribute to the nutritional well-being of vulnerable students while empowering them to pursue their education with improved health.

PES is the first beneficiary of SDP in the Philippines. About 1,953 kindergarten and preparatory students are set to benefit from the program, with each expected to receive a 10-kilogram pack of rice.

Nihei reaffirmed the Japanese government’s steadfast support for initiatives, and pledged further collaboration with the National Food Authority, Department of Agriculture, DSWD, and the APTERR Secretariat to ensure regional food sufficiency.