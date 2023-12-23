Highlights of the Asia Artist Awards at the Philippine Arena

December 14 was a night that Hallyu fans in the Philippines have dreamed of for years. The stars aligned and landed in Bulacan, with over 50 artists making their appearance at the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) at the Philippine Arena.

One year ago, after Seventeen’s Be The Sun concert at the same venue, I swore I would not come back there. The venue was just, for lack of a better word, challenging. But guess what? I took back my words and returned for the AAA. It was still challenging. In fact, it was even more so now because it seemed that security was aware K-pop fans were bringing in interesting items like power banks, perfumes, and such, and they wanted in on the action. But that’s a story for another time.

There is so much controversy about how Pulp organized and handled the AAA but my take is that they did their best. Disclaimer: Pulp didn’t give me a media pass or ticket to the event. I was a guest of Smart, one of the sponsors, and in no way did Pulp entertain me or make my life better. In fact, I had an encounter (a bad one) with some of their people but I will be fair. Pulp handled the event as best as they could. I already said this on my Instagram: The show was worth it for someone like me who has been a fan of K-drama and K-pop for years.

So here are, in my opinion, the highlights and my favorite moments. Another disclaimer: If your favorites are not on this list, it doesn’t mean I hate them. So here it goes:

NewJeans walking the red carpet and performing three songs, including their monster hit “Super Shy.” When I was posting updates on Instagram, everyone was asking, “Are they pretty?” Yes, NewJeans members are exceptionally pretty but, more importantly, they all have that quality that turns trainees into superstars.

Filipino group SB19 performing “Gento” with &Team was a wonderful way of opening the show. I’m not an SB19 fan but during this number, I was teary-eyed because I never imagined that the day would come when Korean stars would be vibing to Filipino artists. It’s not that I want validation from foreigners. The group is very talented in all aspects. I am just happy that they’re getting the recognition they deserve. By the way, SB19 also performed “Bazinga,” “Mana” and “Crimzone.”

Seventeen sub-unit BSS, composed of Dokyeom, Hoshi and Seungkwan, won Performance of the Year, and dazzled on the red carpet with their quirky suits. I love it when men are dressed in variations of a suit. It was also a treat to watch them sing “Fighting” live.

I read somewhere that people thought Melai Cantiveros going viral because of her acceptance speech was contrived. Trust me, I was there: Melai was so funny. I have always said that she’s hilarious when she’s just being herself and this was proof of that. The funniest part of Melai’s speech was when she said, “If someone (questions) why I have (an) award, don’t worry. I question too. I just receive an award all my life from my mother and father when they are angry with me. Tonight, my heart is kuan. I think it’s because God moves in mysterious ways.”

My daughter was with me at that time and I am glad that she got to see former TVXQ member and now solo artist Kim Jae-joong perform and receive an award. Jae-joong and two other members left TVXQ in 2009 and they were blacklisted for a long time.

Suho of EXO being emotional as he received his award was a highlight of AAA for me. I think as idols grow older, they want to explore new avenues for artistic growth and I think Suho found it in acting. “From now, I’ll continuously stay stable like how I was till now so I can move your emotions. I’ll continuously act and sing well and live well so I won’t be an embarrassing idol,” said Suho.

I loved Kathryn Bernardo’s gown and I was so proud of her when she made her speech. “I’m Kathryn Bernardo and I’m a Filipina actress,” she said, all smiles. I appreciate how well-spoken and poised Kathryn is.

It was great seeing so many groups like Lapillus, STAYC, AKMU, ATBO, DinDin, HORI7ON, Kard, Kingdom, LUN8, Le Sserafim, Tempest, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, Kep1er, and so many others perform before the predominantly Filipino crowd.

Singer Lim Young-woong’s fans, who aren’t your typical fans of Korean artists because they’re much older, stole the show because of their enthusiasm. Holding light sticks, banners and signs, they were a delightful addition to the crowd. These days, going to another country for an event such as a concert is nothing new but these are older ladies and for them to take on the challenges of Philippine Arena is really amazing.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards ceremony was made possible through the efforts of StarNews, TONZ Entertainment, and Pulp Live World.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





