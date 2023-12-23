Gold mine in Jala-jala: HD kids grab spotlight

HIDILYN DIAZ-NARANJO is now a proud daughter of Jala-jala, but her second home’s even prouder and so is the entire province of Rizal.

Diaz-Naranjo’s young wards at in her Hidilyn Diaz Academy Jalajala helped win for Rizal seven gold and two bronze medals at the close of weightlifting competitions on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex’s covered tennis court.

It’s seven golds that glittered brightest in the sport with Jala-jala now earning it’s niche in the Philippine sports map—not only in weightlifting.

“Finally, we put Jala-jala on the weightlifting map,” Diaz-Naranjo told BusinessMirror. “Jala-jala’s not known for the sport, so we are happy right now because our kids delivered.”

Jala-jala contributed three gold medals to Rizal Province’s haul—Diaz-Naranjo’s 12-year-old nephew Matthew Diaz (37 kgs) and Renz Memoracion (61 kgs) in boys’ action and Cristelle Sarcauga (55 kgs) in girls’ category of Batang Pinoy.

Angono, on the other hand, added four gold medals through Ma. Victoria Añosa (30 kgs) and Cyrinne İnan (45 kgs) in the girls’class and Jeric Icon Castro (55 kgs) and Jericson Castro (61 kgs) in the boys’ division.

The two bronzes came from Diaz-Naranjo’s ward Adonis Ramos (boys’ 55 kgs) and Augusto’s Princess Castro (girls’ +40 kgs).

“After this, we’ll hold a Christmas performance test then we will have our Christmas Party to keep them training…we cannot afford to stop,” The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist said “Kids are so hard to motivate, but I’m so happy every time I see the kids smiling—those are the things you cannot buy—seeing them happy.”

Diaz-Naranjo’s hometown of Zamboanga City remained a stand-alone weightlifting power by winning 11 gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Her Mampang Hidilyn Diaz Gym handled by her cousin, coach Allen Diaz, bagged six of those golds as well as two silvers.

Cambodia Southeast Asian Games kata queen Sakura Alforte, meanwhile, had her hands full before pulling off a thrilling win over veteran and former national champion Rebecca Torres in Philippine National Games karate action at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City late Thursday night.

Both products of the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo club of the late former karate chief Pocholo Veguillas, Alforte, also the SEA Karate Federation women’s champ, scored 23.90 points, a mere .20 of a point over Torres in the meet organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Samantha Veguillas, daughter of former national standout Chino Veguillas, bagged the bronze medal with a score of 22.70 points in the sportsfest also backed Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, Philippine Basketball Association, Milo, Pocari Sweat and Chooks to Go.

World championship quarterfinalist Jeremy Nopre ruled the men’s kata with 23.50 points, Felix Calipusan settled for silver (22.90) and Giovanni took home the bronze (22.50) of the competition also supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Department of Education.

“It is always nice to have a challenge, which only means you strive to perform better than you. I think Ma’am Rica is an important rival for me at the local level,” said the Tokyo-based Alforte, 21, of their close duel.

“This faceoff with Sakura felt great since I think this is just the first time we competed against each other since the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Torres,30, who showed the fruits of her recent four-day training camp with Tokyo Olympic kata gold medalist Sandra Sanchez in Talavera, Spain.

Over at the PhilSports pool, Bulacan’s Rafael Barreto failed to sweep his five events after winding up fifth in the boys 18-over 50-meter breaststroke in 29.60 seconds in the event narrowly won by Santiago City’s Jalil Sephraim Taguinod (29.02).

A member of the national team, Barreto had earlier bagged his fourth gold in the boys 18-0ver 200-meter freestyle in 1:53.05 while Ormoc City’s Atasha dela Torre secured her third mint in winning the girls 18-over 100-meter butterfly event.

Completing a golden treble at the nearby Philsports oval was Davao City’s Lyca Catubig, who topped the women’s under-20 5,000-meter walk in 28.21.82 while Pasig’s Justin Santo Macuring added his second mint in the men’s under-20 of the same event in 26:26.23.

Also adding a third gold to her collection was Woman International Master Kylen Mordido, carrying the colors of Dasmariñas City, who secured the blitz women’s plum over Woman Fide Master Cherry Ann Mejia by the tiebreak after both finished with six points each.

Representing Taguig, Mejia had earlier secured the women’s rapid gold with six points.

The Mandaluyong squad of Francoise Marie Magpily and Ma. Elayza Villa swept both the women’s rapid and blitz events.

Baguio City provisionally topped the medal standings with 18 gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals, followed closely by Pasig City in second (15-21-26) while Mandaluyong and Davao City were third (11-11-17) and fourth (7-12-7), respectively.