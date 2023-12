A student tries her hand in operating a switchboard at the Radio-Television Malacañang or RTVM booth during the second leg of the CommUNITY Campus Caravan at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, City of Manila on December 12.

At the event, students joined an information literacy-training session, creative contests and games, panel discussions, the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” (Concert at the Palace), and broadcasting auditions.

JOEY RAZON/PNA