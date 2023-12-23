Rep. Gus Tambunting (in green barong) of Parañaque City’s Second District and Managing Director Djon Nacario (to Tambunting’s right) of Lalamove Phils. on November 22 joined 100 partner-drivers who each received P20,000 in educational assistance during the awarding ceremony of “BiyahEdukasyon”—a transformative educational-financial assistance program designed to empower partner drivers’ families by providing their kids or siblings with the means to pursue higher education as well as achieve their academic and career aspirations.

JOEY RAZON/PNA