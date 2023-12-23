Economy to grow 5.6% in 2023–FMIC-UA&P

Higher infrastructure and consumption spending as well as slower inflation could allow the economy to post a growth of 5.6 percent or better, according to a local think tank.

In its latest Market Call report, First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia and the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Market Research maintained their 5.6 percent GDP forecast for the economy, with an upside bias.

The local think tank estimated that the economy would benefit from better employment data and slower inflation that will lead to an average of 6 percent by yearend.

“The economic outlook has brightened as economic data releases revealed the weakness in Q2 (second quarter) proved transitory as near record inflation YoY (year on year) earlier in 2023 bore down on consumers. NG (national government) has shown robust infrastructure and current spending growth from August to October and will likely continue to the end of 2023,” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.

The think tank said the national government’s current and capital expenditures in October grew 22.3 percent YoY, the third consecutive month of over 20 percent uptick, while Manufacturing PMI hit a 10-month high of 52.7.

The peso, the think tank said, appreciated in November by 1.7 percent on a month-on-month basis due to the weakness of the US dollar caused by falling interest rates.

FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research added that with no further auctions after December 13, they expect the debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to 60.3 percent by end-2023. This will widen the national government’s fiscal space.

“With few surprises from economic data releases in the rest of December, we confirm our 5.6 percent GDP growth outlook for 2023, with an upward bias, and inflation rate should remain fairly stable in the low 4 percent path. Thus, we put more focus on the year ahead,” the think tank said.

FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said the Services sector is expected to lead the economic gains in the last quarter of the year and in 2024.

This growth will be driven by major sub-sectors like Trade, Transport & Storage, and Accommodations & Food Services. These sectors are expected to see significant increases in employment as locals and foreigners increase their leisure spending.

On the inflation front, the local think tank said the weakness in international crude oil prices might offset any increase in rice prices.

Oil prices are expected to be low on the back of a global economic slowdown, particularly in advanced economies and China.

Last week, the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) decided to maintain key policy rates during its last meeting for the year.

In a briefing, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the Monetary Board decided to keep the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

With this, the interest rates on the overnight deposit and lending facilities will remain at 6 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

With the latest decision of the Monetary Board, the country’s key policy rates increased by a total of 100 basis points this year.

The Monetary Board raised key policy rates in January 2023 by 50 basis points, bringing the key policy rate to 6 percent.

This was followed by a 25-basis-point increase in March 2023, bringing the rates to 6.25 percent and another 25 basis point increase in an off-cycle meeting in October, bringing key policy rates to 6.5 percent.

The BSP said its overall outlook for inflation remained unchanged. For 2023, the risk-adjusted inflation was maintained at 6 percent.

For 2024, BSP said the risk-adjusted forecast declined to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous meeting in November, while the risk-adjusted inflation forecast is unchanged at 3.4 percent for 2025.