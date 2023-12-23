DLSAU grad lands 8th in 2023 Agriculturist Licensure Exams

DE LA SALLE ARANETA UNIVERSITY’s (DLSAU) Bachelor of Science in Agriculture alumnus Matthew Rae C. Licudine secured a spot among the Top 8 in the recently concluded 2023 Agriculturist Licensure Exams (ALE).

The outstanding overall passing rate of DLSAU BS Agriculture examinees was 61.11 percent—almost double than the national passing average of 34.18 percent, thus adding luster to Licudine’s exceptional performance in the ALE.

His remarkable achievement also shines a spotlight on the commitment of the university to fostering excellence in the field of agriculture.

It is particularly significant, considering the challenging nature of the said licensure exam. The Professional Regulation Commission announced that only 3,423 out of 10,014 passed the testing conducted by the Board of Agriculture in 19 testing centers in the country last month.

DLSAU said it remains steadfast in its commitment to producing highly competent and skilled agriculturists who can contribute meaningfully to the country’s agricultural sector. The successes of Licudine and his peers reflect “the collaborative effort of the DLSAU administration, faculty, staff, and students, underscoring the institution’s role as a key player in shaping the future of agriculture in the Philippines,” according to a statement from the university.