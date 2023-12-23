DBM data show 93 percent cash allocation spending as of end November

The state’s use of its cash allocation slowed slightly to 93 percent in end-November from 94 percent a year ago, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Latest DBM report showed that as of end-November the total notice of cash allocation (NCAs) reached P4.033 trillion, slightly higher than the P4.006 trillion released in the same period last year.

Of the total NCAs released, the national government utilized P3.758 trillion or equivalent to 93 percent utilization rate. This meant that state agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations as well as local government units had P257.946 billion in unused NCAs.

The DBM defines NCAs to the disbursement authority it issues to cover the cash requirements of the operations, programs, and projects of government agencies.

“A higher NCA utilization rate demonstrates the capacity of line agencies to timely disburse their allocated funds and implement their programs and projects,” according to the DBM.

DBM data showed that the NCA utilization rate of the national government departments stood at 91 percent at the end of November.

DBM data showed that there were seven line agencies during the reference period that posted an NCA utilization rate of above 95 percent led by the Commission on Audit (COA).

The COA registered a 100 percent NCA utilization rate as of end-November, the lone state agency to do so, based on DBM data. It was followed by the Department of Foreign Affairs with a 99 percent NCA utilization rate and the DBM itself at 98 percent level.

The other agencies that posted above 95 percent NCA utilization rate were the Commission on Elections (97 percent), National Economic and Development Authority (96 percent), Department of Public Works and Highways (96 percent) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (96 percent).

The DBM data showed that the Department of Information and Communications Technology had the least NCA utilization rate at 37 percent followed by the Department of Migrant Workers at 39 percent at the end of November.

The other agencies with lower NCA utilization rate than the state average were the Department of Agriculture (62 percent), Department of Tourism (77 percent) and Office of the Vice President (77 percent), based on the DBM data.

The DBM data further indicated that government-owned and -controlled corporations were able to utilize 98 percent of the NCAs released to them during the reference period.

Meanwhile, local government units posted a 100 percent NCA utilization rate at the end of November, according to the DBM.