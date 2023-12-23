‘Cutting edge tech’ to hallmark AFP modernization program in 2024

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be utilizing “cutting edge technologies” as its modernization program proceeds.

This was stressed by AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. in his message, as the military celebrated its 88th founding anniversary Thursday.

“[We will] pursue the AFP Modernization Program to leverage cutting edge technologies and strategic partnerships, while bearing in mind our pledge to keep the peace and remain as your partners for progress on the ground,” he added.

Brawner said this is needed as the AFP stands “at the pivotal juncture where enhancing our military capabilities becomes not just an option but a strategic imperative.”

“Thus, the AFP will continuously strengthen the reserve force hand-in-hand with our regular force as we sustain our territorial defense operations…by building a strong presence in the cyber realm with the establishment of the AFP Cyber Command,” he added.

Brawner also said they will also create the AFP Joint Special Operations Command, reorganize the AFP Presidential Security command, and reestablish the AFP Counter-Intelligence Group in a bid to further beef up their capabilities.

“With the statement of our Commander-in-Chief, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. saying the Philippines will not give up a single square inch of its territory, we will continue to uphold our territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with our institution and with international law,” he added.