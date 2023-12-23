Cebuana Lhuillier empowers Filipinos to attain a brilliant and solid future with Cebuana Mini Gold Bar

Ever since Cebuana Lhuillier was established, its vision has been to create and provide financial services that empower Filipinos. This is borne out of the belief that every Filipino should have ready access to secure and stable investment products.

Cebuana Lhuillier’s research on the investment market revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced and heightened the need for Filipinos to save and invest and that the majority of the BC market now are either current investors already or are looking to invest. Additionally, investors today have both the mindset and the money to purchase an investment product and most of them choose to invest in savings, gold jewelry, and real estate.

For a big portion of the BC market, particularly current Filipino investors and intenders, Cebuana Lhuillier presents its latest product offering, the Cebuana Mini Gold Bar. Cebuana Mini Gold bars are uniquely and relevantly designed mini gold bars minted by Cebuana Lhuillier. It provides investors and intenders with a tangible, beautiful and viable investment alternative with long-term and lifetime value that will hedge against market volatility and fluctuations.

Cebuana Lhuillier asserts that the Cebuana Mini Gold Bar is a worry-free investment because all that is needed is for investors buy a gold bar and keep it as an investment. Cebuana Lhuillier proclaims that the Cebuana Mini Gold Bar is also a crisis proof investment product because gold prices do not get affected by disasters or even catastrophic global events. Moreover, it is also an inflation hedge as gold prices soar and stock markets plunge during high inflation periods. Cebuana Lhuillier advises investors and intenders, however, that the Cebuana Mini Gold Bar is a long-term investment product and should not be treated as a short-term emergency investment.

Cebuana Lhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier says: “We are happy to offer this innovative product to the Filipino people. The Cebuana Mini Gold Bar is an exclusive and unique investment product that is ideal for the current times. With this, we would like to show our countrymen that we are here and always ready to give them opportunities that will help them grow their hard-earned money so they can secure their and their family’s future”.

With the Cebuana Mini Gold Bar, Cebuana Lhuillier proves once again that it is a brand fully dedicated and committed to creating and providing products that financially empower Filipinos anytime, anywhere.