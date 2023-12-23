Bicol’s best kept secrets

BICOL REGION—Mayon Volcano has long been a beacon for tourists with its near-perfect cone, but recently, the “Experience Bicol” caravan led by the Department of Tourism (DOT) has unveiled the region’s lesser-known gems, particularly in Sorsogon and Albay provinces.

From historical landmarks to breathtaking natural landscapes and thrilling adventure trails, this region has something for every traveler’s taste.

Misibis Bay Resort: Where luxury meets tropical paradise in Albay. Bulusan Lake: Nature’s serene oasis in Bicol Region.

Cultural treasures

Among these treasures, the ruins of Barcelona Church and the Barcelona Ruins in Sorsogon stand as a testament to the region’s rich history, with their centuries-old architecture narrating stories of resilience and faith.

Interestingly, the name “Barcelona” may evoke thoughts of Spain’s second-largest city, but it’s a local community with a unique heritage.

Despite sharing its name with the famous Spanish city, this Barcelona originated from a small tribal settlement situated at the Danlog River’s delta, flowing into the Pacific Ocean.

Cagsawa Ruins: Echoes of the past amidst natural beauty. Discover the tranquil beauty of Bambusetum Park, where lush green bamboo forests create a serene for nature lovers.

The settlers, predominantly hunters and fishermen, built a bustling trade hub known as “Danlog” where they exchanged valuable goods using the river and coastal waters for transportation.

Meanwhile, visitors to the area are greeted by a prominent marker “BARCELONA SORSOGON,” set against the backdrop of the Philippine Sea to the east and Gubat to the north, with Bulusan to the south and Casiguran to the west.

Every angle and area is perfect for every shot. As the place is incredibly tranquil, with a refreshing breeze in the air and the soothing sound of waves lapping at the shore.

One more destination that tourists ought to include on their “Bicol Experience” itinerary is the Nuestra Señora de la Porteria Parish Church, also known as Daraga Church.

This church is renowned for its distinct baroque architectural style, featuring a facade and walls constructed from volcanic rocks.

If you’re looking for a serene spot to contemplate while being captivated by Mayon’s beauty, consider the Daraga Church positioned atop a hill, offering a sweeping panoramic view of the majestic Mayon Volcano.

Adventure and Thrills

Once you’ve immersed yourself in the region’s rich history, the Bicol Experience wouldn’t be complete without experiencing some adventurous activities to elevate your visit into a more thrilling and unforgettable adventure.

One of these exhilarating experiences that you simply can’t miss is the Mayon ATV Trail. This is tailor-made for those with a passion for adventure, but it’s also perfect for beginners who want to immerse themselves in adrenaline.

Local instructors provide a practice session to help participants become familiar with controlling the ATV from basic driving.

This ATV trail offers an adrenaline-pumping journey through the rugged terrain that surrounds the iconic volcano.

As you navigate the challenging path, which includes negotiating large rocks and crossing creeks, you can relish approximately 30 to 45 minutes of driving from the starting point to the last point near Mayon Volcano as well as the return trip, with the duration depending on your driving speed.

On the opposite side of Legazpi, where you can explore the exciting Mayon ATV trail, you’ll find the historic Cagsawa Ruins in Daraga.

These renowned ruins are the remnants of a church that was buried by the destructive eruption of Mayon in 1814.

Beyond the historical significance, upon reaching this site, you’ll encounter an array of food stalls and souvenir shops offering local delicacies and souvenirs.

These souvenirs range from keychains, magnets, and home decorations crafted from volcanic ash originating from the mighty Mayon and some vendors offer handicrafts created from dried coconut leaves.

No visit here is complete without trying the iconic “trick shot” with the tower or the Mayon volcano itself.

Tourists and visitors frequently strive to capture photos that give the illusion of holding up the tower or even the majestic Mayon, depending on their creativity.

Nature’s bounty

Following your adventure and the thrill of it, you can unwind and bask in the Bulusan Volcano Natural Lake Park.

It provides a relaxing and reveling in the pristine beauty of nature and the Bulusan Volcano, which is an active stratovolcano and a popular attraction in the area, surrounded by lush forests and the serene lake.

The park has added features: a massage spa, a souvenir store, a recently opened outdoor coffee shop, a restaurant, and opportunities for boat rides and kayaking to explore the lake.

Another ideal location to spend time at is Sumlang Lake in Camalig, which is ideal for both daytime and nighttime visits.

This picturesque lake is an excellent spot for unwinding and having picnics. While visitors can enjoy a tranquil boat excursion while appreciating the breathtaking views.

They offer various activities such as balsa tour, kayaking, aqua biking and the floating cottage in the lake.

One of the highlights here is that visitors can witness and fully engage in the process of abaca striping, weaving and preparing Pinangat, a local dish.

Luxury and Leisure

If you’re looking for a lavish place to indulge in leisure activities at the highest standard, then the ideal choice is Misibis Bay Resort.

Situated on Cagraray Island within Albay, this resort provides a luxurious getaway complete with pristine golden beaches and top-tier facilities.

It’s the ultimate tropical paradise for those in search of an opulent escape.

In addition to the premium beach experience, they also provide a range of water activities, including windsurfing, Hobie Cat sailing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, jet skiing, and wakeboarding.

Hidden Gems

Nestled in the heart of Guinobatan, Bambusetum Park, which invites visitors to delve into the wonders of bamboo, which holds a deep-rooted significance in local culture.

The towering bamboo groves, thoughtfully curated gardens, and educational exhibits showcase the versatility and eco-friendliness of bamboo.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the tranquility of Bambusetum Park, making it the perfect spot for leisurely walks, nature photography, and even picnics.

The park’s dedication to environmental preservation and sustainability aligns perfectly with the global trend of eco-tourism, making it a must-visit destination for those who care about the planet.

For food enthusiasts and those looking to indulge their taste buds, Farmplate Daraga is a culinary haven that celebrates the region’s unique flavors. This charming restaurant, located in Daraga, offers farm-to-table dining experiences that highlight the region’s rich gastronomic heritage.

With a sprawling 1.7-hectare developed area within a 2.4-hectare general landscape, Farmplate Daraga provides a spacious and picturesque setting for dining.

But Farmplate Daraga is more than just a place to eat. It also offers various recreational activities, such as kite flying, providing entertainment for both families and friends.

One of its unique attractions is the smallest chapel in the country, spanning a mere 14 square meters. This tiny chapel holds a distinct charm and provides a tranquil spot for reflection and prayer.

Bicol has more to offer than meets the eye, and these hidden gems and experiences are waiting to be explored.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





