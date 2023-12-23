AFP nearing total victory vs all threat groups–Brawner

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Thursday said the military is nearing the attainment of total victory against all threat groups in the country.

“In keeping with our legacy and valor in the face of countless challenges both internal and external the AFP has consistently risen to the occasion towards attaining total victory against all threat groups, your AFP has worked in unity with various partners and stakeholders to attain significant headway on our campaign,” he stressed in his speech during AFP’s 88th founding anniversary on Tuesday, December 21.

Brawner said the AFP’s victories are highlighted by the improved peace and order situation in former-influenced areas as shown in the declaration of the local government units as insurgency free.

He added that this has helped in the boosting of tourism, investments and productive interaction all over the country.

The AFP earlier announced that it neutralized 2,658 New People’s Army members and their supporters from January 1 to August 17, 2023.

Of this number, 124 were killed during encounters with military forces, while 87 were arrested and 2,447 surrendered to the government.

As this developed, Brawner said the AFP has also strengthened its territorial defense operations by “heightening our presence in our key maritime domain[s] and intensifying our maritime security operations as a response to the increasing challenges to our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He added that the AFP is now in a pivotal juncture where enhancing its capabilities becomes not just an option but also a strategic imperative.