A grown-up’s Christmas list: The essential gift guide for adulting

JUST when you thought you had all the time in the world, adulthood sneaks up on you. One day you’re carefree and the next, you’re wondering why you’re so excited about a sale on housewares. That’s adulting for you—it arrives not with a bang, but with a whisper. Suddenly, you find joy in the mundane, from relishing a well-organized pantry to feeling a sense of achievement in paying bills on time. And it’s not just about reaching a certain age; it’s the subtle shifts in preferences, responsibilities and joys that signal you’ve entered a new phase in life.

You know you’re adulting at Christmas when you realize that the holiday spirit is less about what you get and more about what you give and that you’re actually the one who has to make the magic happen.

Welcome to a Christmas where whimsy meets wisdom, and gifts are not just delightful but decidedly practical. In our Adulting Christmas Gift Guide, we celebrate the season by embracing the art of giving gifts that matter—gifts that simplify, enhance and elevate everyday adult life. With the help of our friends from Cherry Home, our guide features a curated selection of smart appliances like smart bulbs, security cameras, and versatile kitchen gadgets that promise to be the heroes in any adult’s daily routine.

Smart Multi-Color Bulb (P285)—I must have bought 10 of these to replace the lightbulbs we have at home. The Cherry Home Smart Bulb is a must-have for modern living. Easily controlled via the Cherry Home App, this bulb offers features like scheduling, 16 million RGB colors, and adaptive lighting to music rhythms, perfect for setting the mood or energy-saving routines. Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo, it provides smart Wi-Fi control, dimming options (1 percent-99 percent), and an impressive lifespan of up to 20,000 hours. With its 806 lumens and energy-efficient 11W rating, it’s an ideal upgrade for both ambiance and functionality.

Smart Swivel Camera S4 (P1,759)—I also decided to upgrade our home security with Cherry’s range of outdoor and indoor cameras, allowing me to keep an eye on deliveries and our pets when I’m away. The Swivel Camera S4 stands out with its 3MP full HD video, intelligent auto-tracking, broad viewing angle, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, two-way audio, and 128Gb microSD support. Installation is straightforward, and with the Cherry Home app, monitoring home activities becomes effortless. The camera’s new PIR Person Detection Notification alerts you to any movement in your home, ideal for those with elderly relatives or children. Additionally, I also installed the Smart Windoor Sensor to further enhance security on windows, doors and other entry points, providing real-time tamper alerts and customizable notification settings for complete peace of mind.

Smart Pet Feeder Plus (P5,029)—For furparents with busy lifestyles, this innovative feeder blends convenience with care. It features programmable meal scheduling via the Cherry IoT Solutions app, ensuring your pet never misses a meal. In the event of a power outage, a built-in backup battery ensures continuous feeding. It also comes equipped with a 3MP camera offering a 110-degree wide view and night vision, allowing pet owners to keep an eye on their furbabies from anywhere. The live stream feature and two-way audio with echo cancellation enable real-time interaction, reducing pet anxiety. For added fun, it includes a voice recorder to play comforting messages or training commands.

Dust Mite Vacuum (P2,490)—Enhance your home’s hygiene with this powerful tool that offers a strong 10,000Pa suction, guaranteeing 100 percent mite removal and maintaining the freshness of your carpets and furniture. Featuring a UVC lamp, it eradicates 99.99 percent of germs and deactivates harmful viruses, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment. The vacuum’s visible dust box conveniently collects and displays the accumulated dirt for easy disposal. Lightweight and user-friendly, this 350W vacuum is an essential addition to any home, promoting a healthier, allergen-free living space.

Folding Electric Mosquito Killer (P500)—When you want to be proactive in taking care of those pesky flying insects, equip yourself with this Electric Mosquito Killer. This device features an LED light that lures mosquitoes and other flying pests, ensuring your outdoor spaces remain comfortable and bug-free. With its versatile design, you can set it up in three different modes: normal, hanging, or standing, adapting to any outdoor situation. Whether you’re relaxing in your backyard or embarking on a wilderness camping adventure, its lightweight and sleek design makes it the perfect companion. Don’t let mosquitoes spoil your outdoor enjoyment any longer.

Air Circulation Fan (P2,299)—Enhance your living space and add some aesthetic to your room with this Cherry Fan. The fan boasts a sleek design and a robust motor made from pure copper, housed in high-quality PP plastic. Its dimensions (300 x 230 x 850mm LWH) and light weight make it a perfect fit for any room. It is equipped with three 7-inch blades, and delivers a concentrated cool breeze up to 6 meters, adjustable through three wind speed settings and controlled via an easy-to-use touch screen. The fan’s 35W power rating ensures energy efficiency.

Enjoy the convenience of a timer function and a low-noise operation, allowing for uninterrupted use throughout the day. Its height is adjustable from 859 to 1100mm, and it offers a 90-degree automatic left and right oscillation, as well as a mechanical up and down oscillation, ensuring maximum air circulation. The remote control operates up to 8 meters, allowing you to adjust settings from anywhere in the room.

Food Cleaner (P3,439)—You’ve probably seen a similar version of this on TikTok being used by a woman to help her quickly prepare for dinner. This compact and portable cleaner utilizes advanced hydroxyl purification technology to achieve a remarkable 99.99 percent sterilization rate, effectively disinfecting and cleaning your vegetables, fruits and meats with just the press of a button.

Designed for convenience, it offers a user-friendly, one-button operation, and is equipped with wireless charging, along with a Type C charging port for its charging pad. The cleaner is IPX7 waterproof-certified, making it durable for prolonged use in water, and has a water cleaning capacity of 3-6L.

Multi-Pan Electric Hot Pot (P3,499)—For the aspiring home cook, this Multi-Pan Electric Hot is a versatile and innovative addition to your kitchen essentials. This multi-functional cooker, featuring four detachable pans, is perfect for hot pot, grilling, baking, and making Takoyaki, providing endless culinary possibilities. With five adjustable heat settings and a convenient keep-warm function, it’s designed for ease of use and versatility.

The hot pot boasts a generous 2.5L capacity and is equipped with Teflon non-stick pans, ensuring healthy, low-fat cooking and effortless cleaning. Its durable diecast aluminum pot offers excellent heat distribution, making cooking efficient and enjoyable. The compact and premium design of the Cherry Multi-Pan Electric Hot Pot fits seamlessly into any home kitchen, making it a must-have for food enthusiasts and home cooks who love to experiment with different cooking styles for any meal of the day.

Smokeless Bbq Grill (P6,999)—Enjoy grilling without filling your house with smoke with its advanced smoke-free technology, ensuring your cooking space stays fresh, odorless, and safe from flare-ups. Savor perfectly cooked, moist and flavorful dishes every time, thanks to the grill’s state-of-the-art infrared heating, ideal for everything from juicy chicken to tender roasts.

Grilling becomes effortless with the Smartmatic Rotating Grill, which auto-adjusts for optimal results, and the easy-to-clean, non-stick frying pan. Navigate your cooking with ease using the user-friendly touch control system, offering dual heat settings (750W and 1500W) for precise temperature control.

Prioritizing safety, the Cherry Smokeless BBQ Grill integrates a powerful cooling fan in the lid to prevent overheating, ensuring your meals are cooked evenly and safely. The non-stick pan includes an oil drip box, promoting healthier eating and simplifying cleanup.

Portable Juice Blender (P1299)—If your new year’s resolution involves living healthier, then the Cherry Portable Juice Blender will be your best buddy. This sleek, lightweight blender is your perfect travel companion, thanks to its comfortable rubber handle and compact dimensions of 100x100x250 mm, weighing only 0.39 kg. Boasting an ergonomic design that’s both aesthetically pleasing and easy to use, the blender is ideal for anyone seeking health and convenience on the move. It features a 300 ml capacity, 40 Watts power, and operates on a 3.7 rated voltage with a 1200 mAh rechargeable battery, easily charged via micro-USB. Equipped with four robust 304 stainless steel blades, it effortlessly mixes, crushes, and purees fresh fruits into nutritious drinks at the touch of a button.

Remember, embracing adulthood doesn’t mean letting go of fun and excitement. It means merging them with practicality and purpose. So, whether you’re picking out a gift for a loved one or treating yourself, these selections are more than just presents; they’re a nod to the art of living well as an adult. As we move forward into the festive season and beyond, let’s carry the spirit of thoughtful, practical gifting, and celebrate the little victories and joys of adult life. Here’s to making each day, in its own way, a little bit more special. Happy adulting, and happy gifting.