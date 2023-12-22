Whether boosted or electrified,the All-New CR-V delivers

AFTER successfully debuting the sixth-generation Honda CR-V, Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) hosted an experiential drive event. The extensive drive took us to the long stretches of expressways going to SUBIC, the long winding roads of Bataan passing the old Nuclear Power Plant, and back to SUBIC. These varying road conditions have put the new powertrains and advanced driver-assist safety features to the test, and they did not disappoint.

The All-New Honda CR-V has grown, dimension-wise, including the wheelbase. The fresh exterior features a prominent front grille with keen-looking headlamps, bolder body lines, and a sleek roofline. Interior-wise, it is all about high quality, toughness, versatility, and the bigger cabin space. Of course, there is that familiar Civic-inspired dashboard design and the return of the shift lever in all variants.

Not only available in e:HEV E-CVT (full hybrid system) and enhanced 1.5-liter VTEC turbocharged engine options, but also equipped with the proven and tested Honda SENSING, comes standard with the newest Honda CONNECT telematics system.

Boosted and AWD

The 1.5 VX Turbo CVT AWD variant fitted with the enhanced 1.5-liter Direct Injection DOHC VTEC engine was up for the initial test – a first in the All-New Honda CR-V (Philippine market). The result of these upgrades is 187 hp and 240 N-m of torque power outputs.

Behind the wheel, the more potent boosted engine was evident. Never did the more oversized frame feel heavier to haul along with the AWD mechanism. Step on it, and the motor will effortlessly respond. Taking it easy on the accelerator pedal worked best for the CVT as it gradually pushed the rpm ranges for the turbo to spool and produce the needed boost. The vehicle was stable with minimal bounces. Depending on one’s sound sensitivity, the noise level inside was tolerable.

On winding roads, things became more engaging. In Sport mode, the engine rpm is retained mostly at optimum ranges, enabling more boost and, hence, more torque during uphill. Even overtaking was manageable without hesitation. The said drive setting also aided in engine braking during descents. With the steering’s good feedback, all that was needed were the correct braking and turning. Here was where the AWD system became reliable. Traction on all wheels provided the required grip and momentum, tackling tight or long curves.

Distinct to the VX variant is a newly designed front grille in Piano Black with LED headlights/daytime running lights and sequential front turn signals complementing all the vehicle’s exterior elements. Also, the Power Tailgate with Walk Away Close is standard. Inside, seats are wrapped in black leather with eight-way Power Memory Seats (Driver’s side) and four-way (Passenger side). The second-row seats are sliding and reclining, plus the folding third-row seats. There is also Piano Black and Wood finishes.

Apart from the 10.2-inch Full Digital Instrument Cluster and the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment’s long list of tech features, other notable ones are the Active Noise Control, Honda Smart Key Card Entry, push-to-start system, wireless charger, eight-speaker sound system, and Intelligent Dual/Tri-Zone Automatic, among others.

Full hybrid system

Next in line was the 2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT variant. This full hybrid system is Honda’s high-efficiency electrification solution for a carbon-neutral society. The top-spec model is equipped with a powerful combination of two electric motors (the Traction Motor and the Generator Motor) and a new four-cylinder, 2.0-liter Direct Injection Atkinson Cycle engine. Power-wise, the engine alone generates 146 hp and 183 N-m of torque, while the electric motors dish out 181 hp and 335 N-m of torque.

Behind the wheel, the experience was on a whole new different level. First, push that ignition button, and everything switches on minus the cranking motor sound. It is almost negligible whenever the motor fires up, just the muffled idling motor sound. Then, shift to drive, step on it, and the hybrid driving experience is on.

Driving along the winding roads of Bataan, the instantaneous torque from the electric Traction Motor was unrelenting. Acceleration was swift yet smooth. Impressively, the gasoline engine only retained revs at the low-end ranges most of the time, enough to power the electric motor while charging the battery, only during a few instances reaching high speed on straights where the gasoline motor takes over entirely with higher rpm. But the transition was remarkably seamless. Everything below high speed was purely in hybrid mode. There were a few instances when the battery level was enough; the vehicle ran on electricity at low speeds.

Overtaking was even faster and easier, thanks to the available substantial torque. For the most part, Normal drive mode was utilized, but interestingly, when Sport mode is on, there is an artificial accelerating engine note. Put the shift lever on “B,” and the regenerative braking is on, which is beneficial during descents and while tackling curves. Having combined impressive steering feedback and regenerative braking (with degree level control via paddle shifters), all needed was the right braking point and steering.

On the freeway, the gasoline engine took over at high speeds. But everything inside was tranquil thanks to the top spec’s better NVH insulation. Here, the hybrid and engine modes interchanged seamlessly depending on the speed. The “Power Flow Information” was displayed throughout the drive on the infotainment screen.

Exclusive to the top-spec 2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT is the RS design grille, panoramic sunroof, piano black side mirrors with turn signals, gloss black finished door sash, front, and rear LED fog lamps, body-color rear spoiler with piano black accents, piano black shark fin antenna, and RS design 18-inch piano black alloy wheels. Apart from the myriad tech features inside, the finishes are piano black and brushed metal trims. There is also a new Honda Smart Key Card Entry and a Bose Premium Audio System with 12 speakers. Also available are intelligent dual-zone automatic, black leather seats with red stitching, four-way power lumbar support, and two-row seating.

Honda Sensing is the way to go

All variants have the latest Honda SENSING driver-assistive technology, with a new front sensor camera with a broader field of view and a radar system with a 120-degree view angle. Cars, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians are now better detected.

At the entire stretch of the expressways, the Honda Sensing convincingly delivered. With the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF) enabled, the system actively kept the pace based on the vehicle upfront by picking up, slowing down, and applying brakes to keep a safe distance. Meanwhile, the Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS) actively operates the steering within visible lanes, even on long bends.

As for the Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), there was slight resistance and movement during lane changes without using the turn signals. Of course, the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) was always active in flashing warnings on the screen for collision alerts.

Image credits: Randy S. Peregrino





