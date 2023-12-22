‘Unang Hirit’ delivers big surprises on their 24th anniversary

TO mark its 24th year of delivering the latest news, fun segments, and public service to Filipinos, the longest-running morning show in the country Unang Hirit (UH) surprised viewers as the hosts took turns in delivering heart-warming gifts to deserving individuals from various places in the country.

UH’s anniversary week kicked off on December 4 via the Grand Sorpresa Delivery Day—a whole day activity that drew emotional reactions to those who were given unexpected gifts and whose lives were touched.

Hosts Suzi Entrata and Shaira Diaz surprised a housewife in Pandacan, Manila, with a brand-new 50-inch flat-screen TV. Asked why she was crying, the housewife Aling Belinda said: “Natuwa na po ako kasi wala po kaming ganyan [TV] eh.”

UH anchor Ivan Mayrina and weather presenter Anjo Pertierra also got to experience being delivery riders when they delivered gifts to a mother in Quezon City. “Ang hinihiling ko lang [ay] may bigas ako na kakainin,” a tearful Nanay Josefina said. She received gifts beyond what she wished for when Ivan and Anjo revealed their deliveries—grocery items, a brand-new 50-inch flat screen TV, and P5,000!

The giving continued the next day, December 5, as Susan Enriquez, Lyn Ching, and Kim Perez traveled to San Mateo, Rizal to fulfill a viewer’s wish. Sheila Laroga, longing to reunite with her family in Bicol after 10 years, was brought to tears when her family emerged from a giant balikbayan box as UH’s heartwarming surprise.

The family was also given a three-days, two-nights staycation package with cash for them to further enjoy their time together.

Meanwhile, on December 6, a six-wheeler truck unveiled UH’s biggest event—the Sorpresa Truck Reveal. Arnold Clavio, Susan, Shaira, Kaloy Tingcungco and Anjo shared in the excitement as the truck spread its wings. The unveiling was accompanied by the iconic singing of “Christmas in Our Hearts” by Jose Mari Chan while numerous individuals received prizes including brand-new TVs, oven toasters, and cash.

On the fourth day, December 7, the Sorpresa Delivery headed north to Baguio City. Nanay Bella, a vendor in Burnham Park, received from Anjo and UH’s Kaloy and Jenzel Angeles, together with Abot Kamay na Pangarap stars Jeff Moses and John Vic de Guzman, a sack of rice, grocery items, and a special jacket containing P5,000 cash.

To conclude the anniversary week, Mariz Umali, Shaira and Ivan visited Malabon City to deliver a grand surprise to Khomenie Alauya, a rider who went viral after losing his job when his motorcycle caught fire while helping a fellow rider. To cope with the situation, Khomenie had to send his family back to Mindanao while he did extra work with his friends.

While sharing his emotional story, Ivan came from behind in a motorcycle to deliver a parcel: a brand-new motorcycle.

“Talagang pipilitin ko na makabalik kayo dito,” Khomenie emotionally left a message to his family now that he could go back to being a rider.

Throughout the week, notable personalities like Lani Misalucha, and Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera joined the 24th anniversary celebration.

Catch Unang Hirit weekdays at 5:30 am on GMA and its official Facebook page.