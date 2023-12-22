Tesda still tops in approval,trust ratings in government–survey

THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) still holds the top spot in the approval and trust rating survey among government agencies conducted by Publicus Asia Inc.

In the fourth quarter, Tesda is the most approved and trusted government agency with a 77-percent approval rating and 61-percent trust rating, according to the Pahayag End of Year survey for 2023.

“We vow to continue improving our programs and services to ensure that more Filipinos receive upskilling and reskilling training from Tesda. We understand that this helps to improve the lives of our kababayans, and empowers them further to be productive members of our society,” said Tesda Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu in a news release.

In the third quarter PAHAYAG Survey, Tesda got a 75-percent approval rating, higher than its previous 72-percent rating in the 2nd quarter survey.

In the survey, Tesda was followed again by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) with 72-percent and 69 percent approval ratings, respectively.

In the trust rating, Tesda was followed again by the AFP with a 59-percent rating and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with a 54-percent rating.

The third quarter results state that Tesda was followed by the AFP with 57-percent trust rating, and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with 56 percent.

The fourth quarter of the Publicus Asia survey for 2023 was conducted from November 29 to December 4 with 1,500 respondents nationwide.

“I assure you that TESDAns are doing their best to continue to provide high-quality and relevant tech-voc training to all Filipinos,” said Mangudadatu.